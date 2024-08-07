Lisa-Blue/iStock via Getty Images

Last month, when we covered this company, we evaluated whether it was still worth holding, buying more, or whether it was time to sell out. Among our peers on Seeking Alpha, we were one of the few who saw that there was still a great investment opportunity in the company. We rated it as a Buy and stated that we did not think that the company was going under. The question remains, how did they do this most recent quarter? Are they still living the truth instead of just talking it with their mouth as we see so many management teams of different companies do?

Doing What They Said They Would Do

The market remains skeptical, while NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), yielding 14.2%, keeps doing exactly what they said they would do. NEP's share price fell off a cliff in late 2023 when management revoked prior guidance and reset growth expectations. Prior guidance was for NEP to grow its distributions at a pace of 12-15%. The revised guidance is for distribution growth to be 5-8%, with a target of 6% expected through 2026.

Clearly, a company with 12-15% growth should trade at a higher price than one with 6% growth. Yet, the market has responded with a much more aggressive sell-off than that difference would justify. Clearly, the market is skeptical that NEP management will be able to hit the new lower target.

Yet, NEP is hitting its target, with another distribution increase to $0.9050/quarter. Management reaffirmed its target to increase that to $0.9325/quarter for the February 2025 distribution. Source.

NEP Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

Most importantly, NEP has been achieving its Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD (Cash Available for Distribution) targets. After all, it does little good to pay a distribution if the underlying cash flow growth doesn't keep up. Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD were up 15% and 10%, respectively, year over year.

NEP Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

It was a favorable quarter in terms of above-average wind speeds, and NEP is paid for the electricity it generates. Wind farms produce more electricity when the wind is strong. So we could see both measures come down in Q3, and we should expect some variability quarter to quarter. However, NEP is well on track to hit its annual targets.

The key challenge for NEP is dealing with the maturing CEPFs (convertible equity portfolio financings). These are financings that are convertible into common units, and when taken out the plan was to repay them with common units. However, with NEP's share price so low, issuing new units to pay off the CEPFs is very unattractive. In 2023, NEP hit the brakes and decided to sell off its oil pipelines to generate the funds to pay off the near-term CEPFs with cash. This avoids having to issue new equity at poor prices.

The bottom line is that NEP has to find a solution by 2027 that allows NEP to raise capital to repay their final CEPFs. The parent, NextEra Energy (NEE) is genuinely interested in managing those repayments in a way that keeps NEP capable of raising capital to buy new assets. Exactly how that will happen is still uncertain. If it can't happen, that is when NEE is going to consider something more radical like a “roll-up” where NEE buys out NEP and all its assets, selling its interest in NEP, or perhaps selling the entire company. Shareholders would get something in all of those events, but what will the value of NEP's assets or NEP as a company be in 2027 be? Nobody can possibly know, as it will be greatly dependent upon the interest rate environment, the relative demand for green energy assets, and other factors that aren't predictable this far in advance. We know that if NEP was being sold right now, we can see peer Atlantica Yield (AY) didn't sell at a very attractive price. If it had sold in 2021, the result would have been extraordinarily different, and that is due primarily to macroeconomic conditions. What will conditions be in 2027? That is the uncertainty, and the market hates uncertainty.

In the earnings call, this was discussed during the Q&A period:

Brian Bolster Obviously, NEP is getting a lot of our attention in terms of looking at what the alternatives are to both improve the cost of capital, which really requires us to be able to successfully address the back end [CEPFs]. And as we said in the prepared remarks, all options are on the table. And what we really are spending time on and we are looking at various solutions around this is how do you tackle those back end setups in a constructive way that makes sense in terms of the cost of capital that would be required to do that and then how do we put NEP in a better position for success going forward. So as part of that, we are obviously exploring all alternatives. We've mentioned private capital as one potential avenue there as well. The good thing is that we have time. We have time in 2024. We've said in the market, we don't have to do anything, we don't have a drops plan for '24, don't have growth equity needs until '27. And so we are being thoughtful about our approach around NEP. — NEP Q2 Earnings Call transcript.

Management isn't just throwing NEP on the back burner and crossing their fingers hoping that things turn out alright. They are looking for solutions that will maintain NEP for the long haul. There is ample time between now and 2027 for a solution to be found and for any deal to be closed. Management refused to offer a deadline but implied that they expect to have a solution sooner rather than later. Perhaps as soon as the end of this year or early next year. As with any financial issues, the earlier they are addressed, the easier and less painful the solution.

While we wait for NEP to figure out how it will handle 2027 and beyond, we get to collect a very sizable and growing distribution. We understand that management doesn't want to put a deadline on when they will have a solution. However, the earnings call clearly suggests that they are working on it and that it is likely to be known in late 2024 or early 2025. They don't intend to be waiting until 2026 and then scramble for a solution from a position of desperation.

Conclusion

NEP has until 2027 and beyond before they have to start worrying about issuing equity or trying to tackle additional debt that's coming down the pipes. This allows management three years to get their cards to examine the changes in the interest rates or their share price. Meanwhile, they're continuing to raise the distribution diligently, rewarding current shareholders with more and more income. For many who believed that a distribution cut was imminent, this management team radically proved them wrong.

When it comes to your retirement, your plan should be to look at the fundamental health of a company and not just believe the noise raging around you. Often, we can find that investments that others choose to neglect, misrepresent, or ignore can be some of the best sources of income for your retirement. Your retirement should be marked with excessive income that overwhelms your expenses and demolishes your needs. So that way, you have the support of recurring cash flows to explore hobbies and travel to places you've never been. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.