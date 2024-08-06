MarieTDebs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) is a large consumer healthcare company that was created a few years ago when GSK (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) merged their respective consumer health businesses. The stock started trading about two years ago, and has seen a nice 50% share price appreciation since. And as the consumer healthcare sector (Haleon is the owner of brand names like Sensodyne toothpaste, Advil painkillers, Emergen-C Vitamins, etc.) is a defensive sector, Haleon’s share price actually increased during the recent turmoil on the financial markets.

Data by YCharts

Haleon recently uplisted to the NYSE, but the stock also has its main listing on the London Stock Exchange. Haleon reports its financial results in British Pounds, and I will use the GBP as the base currency throughout this article. Where applicable, I will convert this into USD using a 1.28 exchange rate (1 GBP = 1.28 USD). Keep in mind, one ADS on the NYSE represents two shares of Haleon.

The cash flows remain strong, but the recent share price increase makes the stock less attractive

Haleon reported total revenue of approximately 5.7B GBP, which represents a decrease of just under 1% compared to the first half of 2023. Fortunately, the operating expenses decreased as well and that allowed Haleon to report a flat gross profit, to the tune of 3.55B GBP.

HLN Investor Relations

As the income statement above shows, all other operating expenses remained pretty stable, resulting in an operating profit that comes in about 10M GBP higher than in the first quarter of last year. Additionally, the net finance expenses decreased pretty drastically, from 181M GBP to 162M GBP. On top of that, the company was also able to record a non-recurring gain of 7M GBP related to how accounting rules deal with hyperinflationary economies and this ultimately resulted in a pre-tax income of 996M GBP and a net profit of 754 GBP.

Of that 754M GBP, 726M GBP was attributable to the shareholders of Haleon, and this meant the EPS increased to 7.90 pence per share in the first half of the year. On an annualized rate, this would be 15.80 pence per share and as one US ADS represents two underlying shares, the attributable net profit would represent 31.60 pence which is approximately $0.404 per share using the current exchange rate.

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately 842M GBP, but this included 244M GBP in working capital investments, and it also includes 71M GBP in taxes paid that weren’t owed based on the income statement. Additionally, we should, however, deduct the 30M GBP in lease payments and the 188M GBP in net cash interest expenses.

HLN Investor Relations

That results in a net operating cash flow of 939M GBP. We also know the total capex was approximately 112M GBP, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of around 827M GBP, of which about 800M GBP is attributable to the shareholders of Haleon.

That’s higher than the reported net income due to the small difference between the depreciation and amortization expenses versus the actual cash outflows. Additionally, Haleon recorded 49M GBP in share-based expenses and 47M GBP in impairment charges which weigh on the net profit of the company, but have no impact on the cash flows as those are non-cash expenses.

Divided over the current share count of 9.13B shares, the company generated a net free cash flow result of 8.76 pence per share. This would represent approximately $0.45 per ADS.

Investment thesis

At the end of the second quarter, Haleon had a total net debt of approximately 8.2B GBP (excluding lease liabilities). The annualized adjusted EBITDA would be around 2.75B GBP, resulting in a debt ratio of almost 3x the adjusted EBITDA. The company’s management team is holding on to its guidance to reduce the debt ratio to around 2.5 times EBITDA in the not so distant future.

The stock is currently trading at just over 15x EBITDA, which isn’t cheap at all. But I do expect the combination of an increasing EBITDA with a lower net debt to rapidly improve the company’s EBITDA multiple. I expect the net debt to decrease towards just 7B GBP by the end of next year while the EBITDA will likely increase towards 3B GBP on a reported basis while the consensus estimates are guiding for an EBITDA of 3.17B GBP in 2026. Adjusted for lease amortization, the underlying EBITDA should be around 3.05B GBP, and that would reduce the EV/EBITDA to around 13. Still not cheap, but I doubt a company like Haleon will ever get really cheap.

In a case like this, I usually resort to writing put options that are slightly out of the money. If the stock drops to below the exercise price, I’ll end up owning the shares at a lower price. And if the share price remains above the exercise price, I can still pocket the option premiums. While Haleon’s put options aren’t very liquid (on its US listing nor on its London listing), the midpoint of a P340 in London expiring in December is approximately 7.5 pence, resulting in a net purchase price that’s about 10% lower than the current share price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.