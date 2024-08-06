Recession Alert: Defensively-Positioned 11%+ Yields For August 2024

JamesBrey

The markets have been in disarray for the past several days, largely due to a troubling jobs report in the United States last week. This report indicated that the economy may be taking a turn for the worse and that a recession may not be far off. This has resulted in numerous attractive opportunities emerging across the high-yield and dividend-growth stock sectors (SCHD) over the past few days. Additionally, one sector that had been trading at relatively rich valuations which I have been cautious about for quite some time, namely the BDC sector (BIZD), has also pulled back meaningfully recently.

Data by YCharts

As a result, a few opportunities are now emerging that offer a combination of relatively defensive business models with reasonably attractive valuations, making now a potentially good time to begin inching back into the sector. Here are two 11%+ yielding stocks in particular that I think may be worth buying right now.

High Yield Stock #1

The first stock that looks attractive right now is Golub Capital BDC (GBDC). It has an attractive business model and a strong fourteen-year track record of delivering a nearly 10% annualized total return to shareholders. In addition, its manager has 30 years of experience investing in the middle market, with a strong history of underwriting with low credit losses over multiple market cycles. Perhaps the most attractive aspect is the strong shareholder alignment in the company, with substantial insider ownership, a recently lowered base management fee and incentive fee that is cheap relative to many of its peers, and one of the highest hurdle rates in the industry, with a lifetime cumulative incentive fee lookback.

On top of that, the portfolio is pretty defensively positioned, with 93% of the portfolio invested in first-lien loans, and the remainder primarily in equity with a tiny amount in junior debt. These investments are spread across 280 portfolio companies, making the average position size a mere 0.3% of the total portfolio. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the 93% first-lien loans reported by GBDC are not quite equivalent to many other BDCs that invest in first-lien loans, because only 7% of them are traditional first-lien senior loans, whereas the remaining 86% are one step below, similar in many ways to second-lien senior secured loans.

The company's underwriting continues to perform well, with only 1% of the portfolio being on non-accrual on a fair value basis, which is down by 50 basis points year-over-year. Additionally, the portfolio is performing at a high level, with 89.2% of the portfolio either performing above expectations or in line with expectations, and an additional 10.1% perhaps underperforming a bit, though loan payments are generally not past due. The balance sheet is also in good shape with a BBB- credit rating from S&P and investment-grade ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, with total liquidity of nearly $1.6 billion and a very reasonable net leverage ratio of 1.05 times. On top of that, the dividend coverage ratio in the most recent quarter was quite strong at 123%, and its net asset value has continued to grow at a steady clip despite the company also declaring special dividends on top of its attractive base dividend.

Combining all these factors, GBDC is a very defensive business that looks well-positioned to weather a mild recession given its heavy concentration in senior-secured loans, strong underwriting performance, substantial dividend coverage, and strong balance sheet. While falling interest rates will indeed pose a headwind for net investment income, there is enough of a buffer that GBDC should be able to support its base dividend even if non-accruals pick up a bit during a recession, making it a solid pick for investors looking for a double-digit yield. Additionally, it trades at a 2.6% discount to its net asset value, despite very recently trading as high as a 17% premium, giving investors some margin of safety.

High Yield Stock #2

Another strong 11%+ yielding stock within the sector is Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC), which currently trades at a 3% discount to its net asset value, despite recently trading at a near 10% premium. This stock also offers a considerable margin of safety and, like GBDC, has an investment-grade credit rating from S&P, Fitch, Moody's, and KBRA. Its leverage ratio is similar to GBDC's at 1.04 times, and it is 81% exposed to senior secured loans, including 73% first-lien investments, diversified across 198 portfolio companies.

Its external manager, Blue Owl Capital (OWL), is an experienced and reputable direct lender and private credit investor. Additionally, the net asset value has continued to grow sequentially and non-accruals are a mere 1.8% of the overall portfolio at fair value. It has $2.4 billion of total liquidity at the moment, and its dividend coverage remains very strong at 127%, enabling it to also pay out some supplemental distributions while maintaining strong dividend coverage. Overall, OBDC appears likely to sustain its very attractive dividend yield for the foreseeable future, even if interest rates come down and a mild recession hits, making it another attractive source of 11%+ dividend income. For even greater depth on this opportunity, check out my recent in-depth comparison with industry gold-standard Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) here.

Investor Takeaway

While BDCs are facing growing headwinds from a weakening economy and the near certainty of interest rate cuts, if investors are selective in picking ones that trade at discounts and offer very attractive dividend yields well-covered by net investment income, have quality management teams, and maintain conservative portfolios invested in senior secured loans, they can position themselves to achieve attractive long-term total returns along with dependable base dividends. As a result, GBDC and OBDC are on my buy list, and I would likely buy on any further dips lower in the market.