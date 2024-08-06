Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 9:53 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stock
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Morris - Head, Investor Relations
David Gibbs - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Turner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Tarantino - Baird
Jon Tower - Citi
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer
Dennis Geiger - UBS
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Yum! Brands 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I’ll be coordinating the call today. There’ll be opportunity for questions at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Matt Morris, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.

Matt Morris

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our CFO; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we’ll open the call to questions.

Before we get started, please note that this call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this call and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in the earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

In addition, please refer to our earnings release and the relevant sections of our filings with the SEC to find disclosures, definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics used on today's call. Please note that during today's call, all system sales growth and operating profit growth results exclude the impact of foreign currency.

As a reminder, several

