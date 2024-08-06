Davis Real Estate Fund 2024 Semi-Annual Review

Davis Advisors profile picture
Davis Advisors
1 Follower

Summary

  • In the first half of 2024, Davis Real Estate Fund returned -1.50% compared to -0.18% for the Wilshire U.S. Real Estate Securities Index.
  • For the management of the fund, we believe the evolving long-term supply picture is the opportunity. On that basis, we believe commercial real estate is in the early stages of supply constraints that will lead to a robust recovery in fundamentals.
  • The fund’s apartment holdings have been the standout performers year to date, and we have made portfolio adjustments based on relative valuations.
  • We also look for new ways to capitalize on artificial intelligence trends— for example, we think inferencing models could eventually have a much larger market than large language learning models.

Putting money into or out of house

PM Images

Davis Real Estate Fund's Class A shares provided a total return on net asset value of -1.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Over the same time period, the Wilshire U.S. Real Estate Securities Index returned -0.18%. During the most recent one-, five- and ten-year periods, a $10,000

This article was written by

Davis Advisors profile picture
Davis Advisors
1 Follower
About: • An independent, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1969. • A time-tested investment discipline offered to clients through ETFs, mutual funds, variable annuities, separately managed accounts, and offshore funds. • Founded more than 50 years ago, our mission has been to serve our shareholders with high integrity. How We Seek to Compound Long-Term Wealth • We employ a patient, long-term investment approach. • We seek to beat the index, not mirror it. True active management, high-conviction and benchmark-agnostic. • We believe stocks represent ownership interests in businesses and therefore we rigorously research company fundamentals. • We are highly sensitive to valuation, as price can be critical in generating attractive long-term investment results.

Recommended For You

About DREYX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DREYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRECX
--
DREYX
--
RPFRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News