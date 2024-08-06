Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Here's the harsh reality about sharp market corrections: they do a great job at separating high-quality companies from lower quality businesses. In boom times like 2021, many tech companies got away with touting buzzwords and long-term stretch goals, but when investors are more cautious, the cold hard financials matter a lot more.

Against this backdrop, shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) slid sharply after reporting dismal Q2 results that showed revenue shrinking. That should be the first warning sign for any software business, especially one that is trying to talk up its AI capabilities. Year to date, the stock has now last approximately half of its value, but I think the decline could worsen further.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a sell opinion on ZoomInfo in June, when the stock was still trading in the low teens. Now, amid the company's disastrous Q2 earnings print in which the company cut its full-year outlook for the second time this year, I'm downgrading the stock even further to a strong sell.

All the red flags are unfurling for ZoomInfo

Let's now cover the biggest news of the moment: ZoomInfo's second consecutive guidance cut.

ZoomInfo outlook (ZoomInfo Q2 earnings deck)

As shown in the chart above, the company sliced its full-year outlook to just $1.19-$1.205 billion in revenue, which is a range that represents a full-year decline of -4% to -3%. Its previous outlook had represented 1-2% y/y growth, so this is a five point reduction to its expectations. But when we consider the fact that Q2 came in at a -6% y/y revenue decline, and the fact that ZoomInfo has now cut its FY24 outlook twice, I'd consider there to be substantial risk for an additional cut.

This guidance cut is also coming on top of news of a CFO switch, where longtime CFO Cameron Hyzer is handing the reins over to his top deputy, a current VP of FP&A at the company. Given the turmoil here, it's not shocking that the stock is dropping so precipitously.

Beyond this guidance cut, here's my updated rundown of all the core risks this company faces in the medium to long term:

Customer concentration to other software businesses, which hurts in this macro environment. ZoomInfo's core business is in selling to fellow software companies, which makes it even more exposed to the current macroeconomic situation, which has driven many tech companies to axe their sales and marketing headcount.

ZoomInfo's core business is in selling to fellow software companies, which makes it even more exposed to the current macroeconomic situation, which has driven many tech companies to axe their sales and marketing headcount. Don't trust a software company that's declining. ZoomInfo is now expecting revenue to shrink for the remainder of FY24. After dramatically rising in the pandemic, ZoomInfo's growth has decelerated sharply - exhibiting a lumpy growth trend versus the more stable growth patterns that mature, higher-quality software companies have been able to manage.

ZoomInfo is now expecting revenue to shrink for the remainder of FY24. After dramatically rising in the pandemic, ZoomInfo's growth has decelerated sharply - exhibiting a lumpy growth trend versus the more stable growth patterns that mature, higher-quality software companies have been able to manage. Very competitive landscape for CRM software. ZoomInfo is one of many CRM-style products and competes with much more recognizable names such as Microsoft's (MSFT) LinkedIn and Salesforce (CRM). These competitors also have the capability to cross-sell CRM solutions with other platform products, while ZoomInfo stands alone as its own solution. In an environment where many IT departments are trying to consolidate vendors and limit budgets, this may hurt ZoomInfo more than in the pre-pandemic period.

ZoomInfo is one of many CRM-style products and competes with much more recognizable names such as Microsoft's (MSFT) LinkedIn and Salesforce (CRM). These competitors also have the capability to cross-sell CRM solutions with other platform products, while ZoomInfo stands alone as its own solution. In an environment where many IT departments are trying to consolidate vendors and limit budgets, this may hurt ZoomInfo more than in the pre-pandemic period. Large debt load. Unlike many tech peers, ZoomInfo is in a net debt position, and its floating debt structure exposes it to high interest costs.

Unlike many tech peers, ZoomInfo is in a net debt position, and its floating debt structure exposes it to high interest costs. Profitability is also waning. Despite a slowdown in growth rates, ZoomInfo's profit margins are also declining - which is the opposite of what we'd want to see from a company with decelerating growth.

Valuation checkup

The only "upside risk" I see in this stock is that its precipitous decline has put the stock in a much cheaper position. At current post-earnings share prices near $9, ZoomInfo trades at a market cap of $3.41 billion. After we net off the $399.3 million of cash and massive $1.23 billion of debt on the company's latest balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $4.24 billion.

This puts the company at a 3.5x EV/FY24 revenue multiple against the midpoint of the company's revenue guidance for the year (we can hardly rely on the company's "unlettered cash flow" as a basis for its valuation, since its heavy debt load incurs so much interest cost).

In my view, however, with declining growth rates as well as a fading margin profile, ZoomInfo has all the elements of a value trap: steer clear here and resist any temptation to catch this falling knife.

Q2 download

ZoomInfo had been struggling to keep up its growth rates for several quarters now, but it wasn't until Q2 that the company actually started to report declining growth rates. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

ZoomInfo Q2 results (ZoomInfo Q2 earnings deck)

Revenue declined -6% y/y to $291.5 million, widely missing Wall Street's expectations of $307.7 million (-1% y/y) by a five-point margin. Revenue growth also decelerated nine points versus 3% y/y growth in Q1, which in turn had slowed from 5% y/y growth in Q4.

The company attributed a good chunk of this revenue slowdown to customer write-offs, stemming from smaller and riskier customers that were unable to pay their ZoomInfo bills. The company attributes $15 million of current-quarter write-offs as impacting Q2 revenue, or roughly five points of growth (but even without this anomaly which will be lumpy in this quarter and future quarters, ZoomInfo would have declined).

The good news is that the company is requiring more stringent credit checks and upfront payments for its SMB clientele. The bad news is that ZoomInfo's bread and butter client segment are SMBs, and particularly tech SMBs and startups that are more likely to churn - and this quarter exposes the volatility and risk of ZoomInfo's customer base.

Per CEO Henry Schuck's remarks on the Q2 earnings call surrounding elevated write-offs:

In Q2, we saw a level of write-offs related to prior period sales that was higher than we had previously seen or had estimated for the quarter, particularly with SMBs. As a result, we conducted a comprehensive review culminating in a charge in Q2, and we accelerated operational changes around selling to small businesses, all of which we expect to reduce the volatility around future write-offs [...] The underlying driver for the high write-off rate is that in 2022 and 2023, we extended credit to a higher mix of SMB customers and the rate of non-payment by these customers increased throughout the past 24 months. Accordingly, we have made changes to the way we sell, renew and service these clients. In April, we deployed a new business risk model to flag and require prepayment from prospects at the greatest risk of non-payment. This move mitigates the risk of future write-offs and represents an investment in the long-term health of our business, creating some new business ACV for higher-quality bookings and focusing our efforts on customers more likely to pay renew and grow with us over time. We transacted $11 million of ACV in Q2 through upfront prepayments, and with our new model in place, we turned away a meaningful amount of new business from smaller riskier organizations. I am disappointed that this charge has impacted our financial results."

The total impact of accelerated write-offs was $33 million, of which $15 million hit current-quarter revenue and the bulk of the remainder accrued as bad debt expense.

We note as well that net revenue retention rates in the quarter were just 85% - indicating extremely elevated levels of churn. Many SaaS peers, meanwhile, are still reporting net expansion, or NRR rates above 100% (indeed, many software companies are reporting NRR of 110% or even better).

ZoomInfo's write-offs and weak retention dramatically impacted profitability as well. Adjusted operating income declined -35% y/y to $81.6 million, dampening pro forma operating margins to 28%, thirteen points weaker than 41% in the year-ago quarter.

ZoomInfo adjusted margins (ZoomInfo Q2 earnings deck)

ZoomInfo used to be able to claim membership in the vaunted "Rule of 40" club (revenue growth plus adjusted operating margins), but with revenue growth now sinking to negative and operating margins declining as well, the company is receding far from that standard.

Key takeaways

With decaying trends across revenue as well as the bottom line, as well as a CFO switch that doesn't convey much confidence in the future of the business, the tea leaves are heading south for ZoomInfo. I'm comfortable here expressing a bear position through buying puts; in my view, there are little to no near-term catalysts that can help revive this stock.