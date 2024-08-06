Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 10:17 AM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN), GAINL, GAINN, GAINZ
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.22K Followers

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gladstone - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel and Secretary
Dave Dullum - President
Rachael Easton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann
Bryce Rowe - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Gladstone Investment Corporation First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone, Chairman of the Gladstone Investment Corporation. Thank you, Mr. Gladstone. You may begin.

David Gladstone

Well, thank you. This is good morning. This is David Gladstone, Chairman of Gladstone Investment. This is the first quarter for a fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 earnings conference call for shareholders and analysts of Gladstone Investment listed on NASDAQ under the trading symbol GAIN for the common stock and GAINN and GAINZ and GAINL for the three different registered notes that we have outstanding.

Thank you all for calling in. We are always happy to provide an update for our shareholders and analysts and provide our view of the current business environment. Two goals of this call is to help you understand what happened to your company and give you our current view of the future. And now we'll hear from our General Counsel, Michael LiCalsi, who's going to talk about forward-looking statements.

Michael LiCalsi

Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's call may include forward-looking statements into the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors even though they're based on

Recommended For You

About GAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News