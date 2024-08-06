Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 10:38 AM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Stock
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Wiseman – Investor Relations
John Fieldly – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jarrod Langhans – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kaumil Gajrawala – Jefferies
Mark Astrachan – Stifel
Michael Lavery – Piper Sandler
Jonathan Keypour – Bank of America
Bill Chappell – Truist
Peter Grom – UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Celsius Holdings Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Paul Wiseman, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Paul Wiseman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Celsius Holdings second quarter 2024 earnings webcast. Joining me today John Fieldly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jarrod Langhans, Chief Financial Officer; and Toby David, Chief of Staff. The speakers will take questions following the prepared remarks. The company released its second quarter earnings press release earlier this morning, and all materials are available on the company's website, ir.celsiusholdingsinc.com, as well as on SEC's website, sec.gov. As a reminder, an audio replay of this webcast will be available later today and can be accessed with the same link used to join today's webcast.

Please be aware that this discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on forecasts, expectations and other information available to management at this time. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including many that are beyond the company's control. Except to the extent as required by law, Celsius Holdings undertakes no

