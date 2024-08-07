3 Wide-Moat Dividend Gems That Are Election Proof

Bill Oxford

Introduction

If there's one thing I have mentioned quite a few times in my articles, it's that I'm not a huge fan of writing political articles. While I am a very "political person," I mainly keep that limited to social media, where it won't take people long to find out what my political views are.

However, when researching investments and sharing these findings with a large audience (I'm blessed to have many diverse followers), there is no room for political bias.

Nobody benefits when incorporating a political bias. Not even I would benefit, as my money doesn't care what I think of certain political views and developments. I could develop a huge bias that is based on false information. The result could be catastrophic.

My most recent political article was written on July 20, titled "Winning With Trump: My Top Dividend Picks For Your Portfolio." In that article, I discussed investments that I expect to do well in a scenario where President Trump makes it back into the world's most famous white house.

In this article, I will do things a bit differently. I will show you why I don't care who wins in November. In fact, I have not made any major changes to my portfolio anticipating an outcome when the polls close on November 5.

I will show you why, historically speaking, we should not worry too much about the election outcome.

Hence, I'll also show you three of my all-time favorite dividend stocks that I expect to do well in any political environment. Three all-weather, sleep-well-at-night dividend companies that come with perfect business models, consistent dividend growth, healthy balance sheets, and a wide range of other benefits.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Trump? Kamala? Who Cares?

Who's going to win in November? Will Trump win again? Will Kamala win?

By the way, I know that Kamala is not her last name. However, unlike other presidential candidates, Kamala Harris uses her first name to campaign, as it seems to do better with potential voters. That's why I'm using it as well. It's not a disrespect.

Last month, when I wrote my Trump article, Biden was still the candidate for the Democrats. However, the implied chance of him winning his re-election was less than 10%.

MacroMicro (July 20, 2024)

While most people will never know what happened behind the scenes, Biden decided to seize his campaign, endorsing Kamala Harris. Kamala then quickly got support from other major Democrats, including the two Clinton's, President Obama and his wife, Charles Schumer, and many others.

Interestingly enough, so far, election odds show that this strategy may have worked. Using the same MacroMicro data again I used on July 20, the implied odds of a Trump win are back at 50%.

MacroMicro

With that said, when I say that it doesn't matter who wins, I mean in general. As we will find out in this article, it does not matter too much for the market, as so many other factors are important.

Nonetheless, that does not mean that elections are not relevant. Sometimes, there are huge differences between candidates when it comes to key issues.

To name a few:

Corporate taxes.

Geopolitics.

Immigration.

Energy policy.

Healthcare/abortion.

Regarding the stock market, some candidates are, undoubtedly, more pro-business than others.

That's one of the reasons why cyclical stocks did so well when President Trump was elected in 2016. Here's what happened between November 5, 2016, and November 8, 2017:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, President Biden spent hundreds of billions on the Inflation Reduction Act, which was one of the biggest tailwinds for economic re-shoring in many decades.

So, in the past ten years, both Democrats and Republicans did something that helped domestic manufacturing. They just did it using different methods.

While we can debate what way is best, both supported cyclical stocks in certain areas in recent years.

Having said that, Dimensional Fund Advisors looked into the statistics and produced the chart below. The chart shows annualized returns during presidential terms since 1929.

If the chart did not come with different colors and if you had no idea what party the presidents belonged to, would you be able to tell which party was better for the stock market?

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Historically speaking, the best years for the S&P 500 are when Congress is divided. Both Democratic and Republican presidents saw higher returns if their party did not have a majority in Congress.

If anything, it seems the market dislikes it when Democrats have a majority - especially when a Republican is president.

Dimensional Fund Advisors

I also like this visualization:

YCharts

While I believe it is perfectly reasonable to make some changes when political developments warrant it, I believe the majority of investors should refrain from investing based on certain political - or even macroeconomic - views.

After all, "time in the market" beats "timing the market."

The following chart from BlackRock shows that if investors had invested only for Democrats or Republicans, they would have had similar returns since 2013. However, investors who just remained invested outperformed both by a wide margin.

BlackRock

Since 1953, that difference has been even bigger, as the impact of compounding returns becomes more significant over time (exponential curve).

While I stick to everything I wrote in my "Trump article," I am convinced investors should stick to what works, which is buying "wide-moat" dividend (growth) stocks with bulletproof business models, healthy balance sheets, and a focus on shareholder distributions.

In the next part of this article, I'll present three of my favorites. I own one of them. The other two are on my watch list, as I hope to include them in my portfolio in the not-so-distant future.

Let's start with the one I own.

Union Pacific (UNP) - A Wide Moat Railroad

With a market cap of almost $150 billion, Union Pacific is the largest public Class I railroad in the United States. It was incorporated in 1862 under the Pacific Railroad Act of 1862. This act was approved by President Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.

Needless to say, since then, the company has been through countless recessions, wars, pandemics, and other unfavorable developments.

Even more impressive, despite its age, the company is still a dividend growth stock.

Currently yielding 2.3%, the company has a five-year dividend CAGR of 9.1% and a track record of 18 consecutive annual hikes. It hasn't cut its dividend since the railroad struggles of the 1990s and maintains a healthy payout ratio of less than 50% on top of an A-rated balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the railroad, which dominates railroad transportation in the western two-thirds of the United States, is doing very well despite economic struggles.

In its just-released second quarter, it grew revenues by 1%, lowered costs by 4%, and boosted earnings per share by 7%. The new CEO, Jim Vena, is working wonders, increasing efficiencies, lowering costs, finding new growth opportunities, and making sure the railroad has available capabilities to benefit from the next cyclical growth upswing without having to boost capital spending.

Union Pacific Corporation

As a result, it has an operating ratio of 60.0%, making it the most efficient Class I railroad in North America.

Hence, despite ongoing economic challenges, the company is restarting its buyback program and eager about its future, benefitting from improved services, pricing power, and its ability to keep CapEx spending plans unchanged.

Union Pacific Corporation

While some presidents may be better for cyclical growth in the U.S. than others, UNP has an ultra-wide moat business model that serves as the backbone of the American economy - I'm not exaggerating.

Currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 22.2x, analysts expect EPS growth to accelerate to 14% and 10% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. I wouldn't bet against these numbers turning out to be much stronger if we get a bottom in cyclical growth in the next six months.

FAST Graphs

Hence, I keep buying UNP on dips, regardless of who's projected to win in November 2024 or any of the elections after that.

Waste Management (WM) - Turning Trash Into Dividend Growth

With a market cap of $83 billion, Waste Management is the largest operator in the waste management industry. The company owns 260 landfills, 340 transfer facilities, and 550 collection sites in the United States and Canada.

Waste Management

The company, which has more than 15,500 collection routes, benefits from three growth pillars, as I wrote in a recent in-depth article:

Solid growth in general waste management operations.

in general waste management operations. Inflation protection in times of sticky inflation (more than half of its operations are priced on the open market. The remaining contracts are index-based).

in times of sticky inflation (more than half of its operations are priced on the open market. The remaining contracts are index-based). Secular growth in waste management (i.e., sustainability).

Although higher economic growth increases the demand for waste management, it's a very anti-cyclical business. Like Union Pacific, Waste Management engages in operations that are critical.

This comes with wide-moat benefits.

We assign WM a wide economic moat because we have very high confidence in the firm's ability to generate excess returns over the next 10 years, and we think it's more likely than not that excess returns will persist over the next 20 years. We believe that intangible assets stemming from its irreplaceable landfill footprint is WM's primary and most durable moat source. Federal and state regulations and not-in-my-backyard activism have made it very costly to operate and close landfills and extremely difficult to receive approval for new landfills. - Morningstar (emphasis added)

With that in mind, like Union Pacific, Waste Management is seeing some headwinds from slower economic growth. When fewer homes are built, consumers are spending less, and industrial companies produce fewer goods, the amount of waste tends to shrink.

The good news is that the company is doing an amazing job improving its operations. Automation of recycling plants, for example, has improved labor costs by up to 35%. It had second-quarter operating expenses of 60.9% of total revenues. That's an improvement of 130 basis points.

Although we won't see tech-like margins anytime soon, Waste Management's labor and capital-intensive operations offer a lot of room for margin improvements, which could boost shareholder returns for many more years to come.

It is also expanding by adding new businesses like Stericycle, which has a major footprint in medical waste.

Waste Management

Even better, over the past ten years, this "boring" waste company has returned 475%, beating the tech-heavy S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, while its dividend yield is just 1.4%, the company has a payout ratio of just 42%, a five-year dividend CAGR of 8.2%, and a track record of 20 consecutive annual hikes.

The only reason why its yield is rather low is because its stock price has done so well, offsetting dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

With regard to its valuation, using its ten-year average P/E ratio of 25.1x, the stock is roughly 10% undervalued if we include expectations of 10% and 12% EPS growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

While WM is far from cheap, I believe it's a great investment on a 10-15% pullback, which is why I am closely watching this gem. Again, regardless of who wins in November.

GE Aerospace (GE) - Another Ultra-Wide Moat

It took me a while until I decided on a third stock, as I wanted to include a high-yield pick to compensate for the somewhat low yields of the first two picks.

However, I decided against it.

As this article is about long-term outperformance in any political environment by buying wide-moat businesses, I decided to include a company I have covered a lot since last year. That company is GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace is still called General Electric on some websites, as it changed its name after spinning off its non-aerospace segments, including renewable power and healthcare.

Now, it's a pure-play aerospace company that powers 75% of all commercial flights in the world, including joint ventures.

GE Aerospace

It benefits from an ultra-wide moat business model supported by innovation, long-standing relationships with other producers through joint ventures, close ties with customers (major airlines), and its role in supplying engines for military airplanes.

As we are now in year four since the first pandemic lockdowns ended, it is seeing strong growth in all segments, supported by recovering commercial aviation (both short and long haul), defense demand, and red-hot aftermarket demand, which is expected to grow by 6% through at least 2032.

Research And Markets

Aftermarket accounts for roughly 70% of the company's sales, which is great, as it makes money even decades after it delivers its engines to customers.

Right now, demand is booming across the board, with 2Q24 orders in its commercial segment rising by 38%, boosted by equipment (+42%).

GE Aerospace

On a full-year basis, the company expects high-single-digit revenue growth, $300 million more in operating profit than initially expected, and a free cash flow conversion rate of more than 100%.

Although GE yields just 0.7%, its dividend comes with a payout ratio of just 19%. The dividend was hiked by 250% on April 8.

Meanwhile, analysts see a path to $7.1 billion in 2026 free cash flow. That's 4.1% of its current market cap, implying a lot of room for elevated dividend growth and aggressive buybacks.

Moreover, I like its valuation despite the massive stock price surge in recent years. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 83% EPS growth in 2024, potentially followed by 26% and 22% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

While its five-year average P/E ratio of 35.7x may seem elevated, I believe it fits the company's growth profile. Hence, I stick to a $220-ish price target, 38% above the current price.

If I had less than 20% aerospace and defense exposure, I would have bought it last year. But you know what they say, "could have, would have, should have."

Takeaway

When it comes to investing, I believe it's best to set aside political biases and focus on long-term strategies. My portfolio doesn't change with election cycles, and neither should yours - I think.

Historical data shows that market performance is not consistently tied to which party is in power. Instead, I focus on reliable, dividend-paying companies with strong business models, like Union Pacific, Waste Management, and GE Aerospace.

These companies have proven their resilience across various economic and political environments.

So, rather than getting caught up in the headlines, I stick to what works: investing in solid businesses that can weather any storm.