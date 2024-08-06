Thryv Q2 Earnings: Weaker FCF Could Slow Down Its Deleveraging Efforts

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

Last month I shared my bullish investment thesis on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) addressing the main concerns that investors have, especially related to the company's debt. I highlighted the positive impact from the refinancing of its debt and my expectation for continued deleveraging coupled with profitable growth in its SaaS business. Based on my valuation estimates, I set a target price range of $26 to $36 per share for the company by 2026, which presented significant upside for investors.

Despite Q2 results looking solid overall, certain factors which I had previously highlighted as risks, make me more concerned. Though I stick with my Buy rating, I will cautiously track the factors which I will discuss here closely in the upcoming quarters.

My Concerns from the Q2 Results

Thryv's SaaS business had a strong quarter with year over year revenue growth of 25%. Correspondingly Adjusted EBITDA grew over 60% to $10 million, attaining a margin of 13.1%. The business also saw a substantial growth in subscribers of 52% year over year, while ARPU which was down nearly 10% versus the prior quarter. Despite these solid results in its SaaS business, I have a couple of concerns which I think investors should play close attention to.

Deceleration in marketing services billings

Thryv's marketing services billings saw a sharp 28% year over year decline, as shown above. The phenomenon taking place is that Thryv's SaaS business is rapidly cannibalizing its legacy marketing services business. This is evident from management's guidance where full year SaaS adjusted EBITDA was raised by $2 million while the corresponding marketing services adjusted EBITDA was decreased by the same amount. Net debt which stood at $330 million at the end of Q2, remains a major concern for investors and the cash flows from its legacy business are vital to further deleverage and make interest payments. As marketing service billings decline rapidly, Thryv's SaaS business needs to show strong profitability and FCF generation to compensation for this loss. As I will explain subsequently, this was not the case in Q2.

Weak FCF generation due to higher restructuring and integration expenses

Overall adjusted EBITDA for the company was nearly 15% lower than the prior year period as shown below. I have identified certain underlying financial items which led to weak FCF generation in Q2. FCF was down 20% this quarter compared to Q2 2023, as the benefits from lower interest expenses were outweighed by restructuring and integration expenses of $7.5 million, which nearly doubled year over year. This is rather concerning given that the company has made no acquisitions in the past two years. The declining cash flows is a major concern as I stated in my previous article:

Despite management's recent actions to extend the maturity of its debt until 2029, the remaining debt is still significant and is likely a cause of concern for investors, especially when they see cash flows declining.

Another item that warrants attention is stock based compensation which was up 10% in Q2 versus the prior year period. Investors should closely monitor this metric in the coming quarters to ensure that excessive share dilution does not undermine future returns.

My expectations going forward

Management has guided for adjusted EBITDA to be $9.5 million in Q3 and approximately $8 million in Q4. The guidance appears weak given the Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million. I consider management's guidance to be conservative given their history of outperforming guidance as well as the weaker economic backdrop that was described during the earnings call. I expect the company's future outperformance in terms of margin to be driven by its Dollar based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR) which was 94% last quarter versus 89% in Q2 2023. Its CEO described the company's success in upselling its products stating:

Our center strategy is continuing to gain traction with more than 10% of our current clients having two or more paid centers. This is up 200 basis points sequentially and a significant increase of 800 basis points from this time last year.

Despite FCF being weak this quarter, I expect FCF in H2 2024 to be substantially higher following seasonal trends. If the company's restructuring and integration expenses are reduced to prior levels, I expect FCF to be close to $60 million in H2 2024 compared to $71 million in H2 2023. It is vital to my investment thesis that the company reduces its financial risk by rapidly deleveraging.

Thoughts on valuation

According to the valuation model in my prior article, I assumed that the company would reduce its net debt to $200 million by 2026 through free cash flow generation. I also forecasted that its SaaS business would generate an adjusted EBITDA of $75 million in 2026 on $500 million of revenue at a margin of 15%. Though weaker FCF generation risks a slower deleveraging progress, the strong performance of its SaaS business gives me increased confidence that a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026 can be attained. Therefore I stay with my original price target of $26 to $36 per share in 2026. This assumes a net debt position of $200 million and is based on an EV to EBITDA multiple of 15 and 20 in my base and bull case respectively. This represents an upside of between 44% to 100% by 2026.

Risks to consider

As I mentioned in this write-up, the company's debt poses the biggest threat to investors. This is why I will closely follow the company's FCF generation in upcoming quarters to understand how this risk is playing out. The SaaS business continues to show solid margins with high customer retention levels, which gives me confidence regarding its future profitability and competitive positioning.

Conclusion

Though FCF generation was weak this quarter, I expect a much stronger performance in the second half of 2024. The company's debt load remains the biggest risk for investors and going forward investors need to closely monitor the items which I have highlighted as concerns. The valuation continues to present an attractive risk-reward, which makes me stay with my Buy rating.