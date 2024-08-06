William_Potter

Introduction

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has marginally underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering an almost 6% loss against the circa 2% total return in the benchmark ETF:

JBGS vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

This is quite a decent performance for an office REIT and is largely the result of a changed focus on multifamily properties. I expect the shares to outperform going forward, largely due to:

A debt-heavy capital structure that will benefit from Fed rate cuts.

Gradual stabilization in the office portfolio, driven by government-dependent tenants.

Delivery of multifamily development projects.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. JBG SMITH Properties is an office REIT with substantial multifamily exposure, concentrated in the DC metro area, specifically the National Landing submarket. The commercial portfolio, mainly comprising offices but also some retail, accounts for 55% of adjusted net operating income, or NOI, while the multifamily portfolio brings in the remaining 45% of NOI:

Portfolio overview (JBG SMITH Properties Q2 2024 Investor Package)

From a tenant perspective, the commercial portfolio has heavy exposure to the government (25.6% of annualized rent) and government contractors (25.5%):

Commercial portfolio tenant breakdown (JBG SMITH Properties Q2 2024 Investor Package)

We should also note the company has a big multifamily development project set to be fully completed in Q3 2025, with $667 million already invested and $98 million remaining, although the 5.8% NOI yield is unimpressive in itself:

Development portfolio overview (JBG SMITH Properties Q2 2024 Investor Package)

Once the project is complete, multifamily should bring in over 50% of the REIT's NOI. The future development pipeline covers additional mixed-use projects. Its current historical cost is $384 million, although it includes intangibles.

Operational Overview

JBG SMITH reported a Core FFO of $0.18/share in Q2 2024, down a stunning 50% Y/Y. The decline was driven by lower occupancy in the commercial portfolio (80.6% in Q2 2024, down 3.4% Y/Y) and increased interest expenses. Occupancy in the multifamily portfolio improved by 0.6% Y/Y to 94.3%.

Annualized NOI for the stable portfolio (excluding sold assets) stood at $284 million in Q2 2024, down 3% Y/Y.

Capital Structure

JBG SMITH ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $2.52 billion, representing some 61% of the company's $4.13 billion enterprise value. On the one hand, this is quite high given the lackluster NOI performance. On the other hand, it makes the company a key beneficiary should the Fed lower interest rates as expected.

The weighted average interest rate stood at 4.88% in Q2 2024, with 29% of the debt floating rate, while 71% was fixed rate.

Market-implied cap rate

When calculating the market-implied cap rate, we should consider the incremental earnings set to come from the REIT's development portfolio. Annualized NOI stood at $284 million in Q2 2024, with an incremental contribution of about $44 million set to come once the development project is fully stabilized in 2026. The combined cash flows of circa $328 million represent a 7.94% market-implied cap rate relative to the $4.13 billion enterprise value.

We should note the additional investments required to complete the project of $98 million. This would increase the enterprise value to about $4.23 billion, lowering the market-implied cap rate to 7.75%. Given that the project will only be completed in 2025 and stabilized in 2026, we should view it as more of a forward-looking market-implied cap rate.

Valuation

Looking at the current core FFO of $0.18/share in Q2 2024 is not very relevant since it incorporates interest expenses for the development project but ignores its incremental earnings. If we want to factor in the $44 million NOI contribution, we would have to boost core FFO by about $0.10/share (after interest on incremental $98 million borrowings), resulting in a run-rate core FFO of about $0.28/share once the multifamily development is complete. If we then annualize it, we get an annual core FFO of $1.12/share, representing a 14 multiple on core FFO - which would be ok, if the commercial portfolio stabilizes and the multifamily portfolio keeps up the robust performance.

Overall, once the multifamily project is complete, the share of the commercial portfolio should drop to 49% of NOI, with multifamily accounting for 51% of total NOI.

Going back to the 7.75% market implied cap rate - we can split it by saying you are buying multifamily properties at a 6% cap rate and a portfolio of government-focused offices at a 9.5% market cap rate. Since you can readily purchase multifamily at a circa 6% cap rate in REITs such as Independence Realty Trust (IRT) which I covered here, the question boils down to whether you like the commercial portfolio at a 9.5% market cap rate. I think it is worth considering as a turnaround bet, but you can certainly find cheaper alternatives such as Orion Office (ONL) which I highlighted here.

Risks

I reckon the main risk facing JBG SMITH Properties is that the Fed cuts rates slower than currently forecast. Current futures prices point to a 3.25-3.50% Fed funds rate in July 2025, 2% lower than current levels. This will be a boon for debt-heavy REITs such as JBG SMITH, with debt accounting for 61% of enterprise value.

The other main risk is that the commercial portfolio keeps losing occupancy, thus mitigating gains in the multifamily portfolio. I would argue that the worst is over for offices, but the recovery may end up being a flatlining of occupancy near current levels rather than a return to the pre-pandemic levels. In any case, looking at the core tenants, we see that the government and government-focused tenants account for over 51% of JBG SMITH's annualized rent, providing a good margin of safety:

Tenant breakdown by end customer (JBG SMITH Properties Q2 2024 Investor Package)

Conclusion

JBG SMITH Properties delivered poor operating results in Q2 2024, with the performance dragged down by the commercial portfolio and interest expenses on the company's multifamily development project. Nevertheless, the REIT is well positioned to benefit from the coming Fed rate cuts, with 61% of enterprise value funded by debt. Furthermore, the significance of the multifamily portfolio will only increase as the REIT finalizes current investments and embarks on new projects. Additional downsides in the commercial portfolio should be cushioned by the government-dependent nature of tenants. As a result, I think the shares are worth a buy rating, notwithstanding some near-term uncertainties as the new project's cash flows are stabilized.

Thank you for reading.