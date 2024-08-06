JBG SMITH: Upside Hinges On Multifamily Development, Fed Rate Cuts

Aug. 06, 2024 12:02 PM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
537 Followers

Summary

  • JBG SMITH Properties is a government-dependent office REIT pivoting to multifamily properties.
  • The REIT has marginally underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF so far in 2024.
  • Core FFO crashed 50% Y/Y in Q2 2024 to $0.18/share on higher office vacancies and elevated interest expenses.
  • I expect a recovery going into 2025-2026 on the back of Fed rate cuts and stabilization of a major multifamily development project.
  • The enterprise value is 61% debt funded - a blessing if the Fed goes ahead with rate cuts or a curse if it moves slower than forecast by markets.

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept : Risk and reward bags on a basic balance scale in equal position, depicts investors use a risk reward ratio to compare the expected return of an investment

William_Potter

Introduction

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has marginally underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering an almost 6% loss against the circa 2% total return in the benchmark ETF:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
537 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JBGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JBGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News