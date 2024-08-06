Catherine Delahaye

In the coming days, it's highly likely that investors will see a great deal of volatility coming from a REIT by the name of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). Those who follow the company closely know that the last couple of years have been rather tumultuous for it. Concerns over major tenants, not to mention high levels of debt, have caused the stock price to take quite a dive. But those who are bullish about the company, like me, currently believe that upside potential is significant. So that you understand exactly how bullish I am about the company, I need to disclose that it is currently my largest holding in my portfolio, accounting for 20.6% of total assets.

This makes it a significant holding no matter how concentrated somebody likes their portfolio. In the past year, shares are down 54.8%. And in the past five years, the stock has plummeted by 73.6%. Fortunately, because of the timing of my purchases, I have a rather low breakeven price. Excluding the distributions that I have collected from the business, I am only down 18.3% as of this writing. When you add distributions into the equation, my downside is only 9.4%. All things considered, things could certainly be worse.

The reason why I say that we will likely see significant volatility is because, before the market opens on August 8th, the management team at Medical Properties Trust will be announcing financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. The current expectation is for revenue and normalized FFO (funds from operations) to decline year over year. But considering the issues the company has had with tenants, not to mention various asset sales, this wouldn't be surprising. Outside of the financial results that management will report, there are some other items and investors should be aware of and should be paying attention to. If things go well, and nothing significantly negative comes out of the woodwork, this earnings release could serve as a nice catalyst considering how undervalued shares appear. And those who are long the stock should be watching very closely because of this.

A look at expectations

To start with, I think it would be appropriate to look at what analysts are forecasting for the second quarter and to compare that to how the company performed the same time last year. Right now, analysts believe that revenue will come in at $253.4 million. If this comes to fruition, it would represent a decline of 24.9% compared to the $337.4 million the company reported the same time last year. I would not find this to be surprising in the least. For starters, in all of 2023, the company received $897.5 million in proceeds from the sale of real estate. In the first quarter of this year, it received another $6.6 million. After Q1, the firm continued to make some big moves.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On April 9th of this year, management completed the sale of five of its facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare in exchange for $350 million. $250 million of that was in the form of cash, while the remaining $100 million came in the form of an interest-bearing note that comes due nine months after the completion of the sale. That deal opened up the opportunity for additional asset sales as well, though those have not come through yet. On April 12th, the company announced a sale of its interest in five hospitals in Utah to a joint venture, of which it retains 25% control. This was a rather complex transaction that I wrote about previously. In a nutshell, it brought the company about $1.1 billion in cash. Then on July 24th, the company completed a sale of eight Arizona facilities to Dignity Health in a deal valued at $160 million. These were originally purchased between 2015 and 2017, costing the company $92 million. Just like most of its other asset sales in recent years, the company has managed to book a profit on the real estate in question. This certainly adds credibility to the idea that its book value is sound.

On the bottom line, analysts believe that earnings per share will come in at around $0.11. That would actually be an improvement over the $0.07 per share loss the company reported the same time last year. However, I would argue that net income and earnings per share are not exactly important metrics in the REIT space. More important would be FFO, or funds from operations. What management calls normalized FFO came in at $0.48 per share, or $285.3 million, in the second quarter of 2023. Analysts currently believe that it will be slashed to around $0.22 per share, or $132.1 million. In the first table in this article, you can also see some other profitability metrics that the company reported for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. If revenue and normalized FFO do come in lower as anticipated, these other profitability metrics will almost certainly follow suit.

Other important items to look out for

Outside of the financial picture, there are a few other things that investors should be paying attention to as earnings approach. Hopefully we will get some insight into these important matters. I think everybody would agree with me when I say that the biggest drama regarding the company this year has been the bankruptcy of its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System. My last article on the company focused a good deal on this development. Despite the existing risks and potential for meaningful losses from the bankruptcy, I believe the shares are cheap enough and the company's financial position is robust enough to make MPW attractive.

Since then, we have seen additional developments come to light. Earlier this year, Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) that provides of technology and pharmacy care services, announced it had agreed to acquire Steward Health Care System’s physician group. The deal would have brought a good amount of liquidity to the struggling tenant, but it fell apart in June of this year. It will be interesting to see if we have any update on what the fate of this business might be. As I mentioned earlier in this article, there have been some other sales. But the ultimate fate of the properties currently controlled by Steward Health Care System is unknown.

We do know that the tenant struck a deal to sell two of its properties late last month. Also last month, news broke that the bankrupt firm might get $30 million from the state of Massachusetts to support 6 hospitals that it has been trying to transition to new owners. However, the State of Massachusetts will not hand out this capital until a deal to sell these properties has been signed. This followed news that it had planned to close two Massachusetts hospitals as part of its efforts to unwind. Interestingly, the decision to close these two hospitals came even though one firm, Insight, confirmed that it attempted to buy all of the Massachusetts hospitals but that Steward Health Care System did not accept their bid. The most recent update that I could find, per the bankruptcy docket, was that Steward Health Care System had been authorized to reject its Master Lease on eight of its Massachusetts hospitals. This was docket number 1782. Unless new tenants can be found, this means that the properties in question could very well sit empty and serve as a drag on Medical Properties Trust’s financial performance.

Medical Properties Trust

Fortunately, this issue alone shouldn't be terribly significant for the company. No more than 7% of the firm's revenue in any of the past five years came from all of its Massachusetts hospitals combined. Or at least that is what was disclosed in a docket filed with the bankruptcy court on July 30th (docket number 1760). All combined, about 18.6% of Medical Properties Trust’s assets are exposed to Steward Health Care System. And even if we wrote all of those down to nothing, the difference between the current market capitalization of the company and its book value of equity would imply upside of 27.2%. I suspect that, in time, Medical Properties Trust will end up with tenants at most or all of these properties. But even if they were to be repurposed to something else entirely, their value should be quite a bit above nothing.

Takeaway

In my last article on Medical Properties Trust, I described that significant upside for investors is on the table. Since then, the stock is down about 7.8% at a time when the S&P 500 is down 2.4%. Given that we don't have GAAP numbers for any window of time since then, it wouldn't make sense to try to revalue the company here. But I do think that the findings in that prior article still hold true today. Naturally, conditions right now are changing rather rapidly. And investors would be wise to pay attention to what new data is provided by management when it does come out in the coming days. But a lot would have to go wrong from this point for the company's overall value to be materially impaired. That is why, leading up to the earnings release, I remain optimistic. Optimistic enough to not only hold a sizable portion of the stock, but also to keep the company rated a ‘strong buy’. Those who are not comfortable with volatility and risk would definitely be wise to reconsider owning shares. But for those, like me, who can handle some uncertainty, I believe that this prospect will pay off rather handsomely.