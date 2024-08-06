Dream Finders Homes: Extensive Reinvestment Runway To Compound Intrinsic Business Worth

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) has exposure to high-growth construction markets and operates an "asset-light acquisition strategy", per company filings. It is in the business of building and selling single-family homes across a range of points along the value chain, namely 1) entry-level, 2) first-time move-up, 3) second-time move-up, and 4) the market for actively seeking adults. A key factor that drew me to DFH is its tolerable debt load [1.3x debt/equity end of Q2] and the substantial runway that management can deploy funds over into the future at an advantage over homebuilding industry peers. Critically, the business's major capital commitments to grow are in working capital (vs. tangible/fixed assets) as well, adding to the investment economics in my view.

I a buy on DFH due to 1) management reinvesting ~75% of NOPAT on avg. at >12% ROICs with extensive runway on this, 2) embedded expectations neutral as best [1.5x EV/IC, price momentum curled over], but 3) quality + implied valuations are high getting us to $43–50/share on multiple valuation estimates. Net-net, rate buy.

Figure 1.

Business characteristics

In my view, the company's operating model is ideal to uniquely position it well in a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by an uncertain inflation/rates axis. Critically, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021) authorized $550Bn of infrastructure + construction spending and $1.2 Trillion for transportation and infrastructure spending in total. These are gargantuan numbers that have any intelligent portfolio manager looking at homebuilding and/or construction stocks due to this economic tailwind.

We've seen evidence for this in DHF since FY'21 as ROICs are +360bps to 12.6% in the trailing 12mo built from ~200bps post-tax margin and ~0.2x growth in capital turns. The business is both more profitable and more efficient. The listed homebuilding industry is relatively small with numerous operators. DFH's operating isn't a capital hungry one, unlike many peers that allocate surplus cash flows towards purely fixed and/or tangible. DFH's focus is on 1) quick turnover of capital [via affordable "move-ins"] and 2) complementing this with sales incentives to reduce costs for buyers. Simply, consumers have an advantage using DHF's services in my view. This model ensures the business operates on lower gross and operating margins vs. peers yet enjoys ~300bps more ROIC than the industry avg. due to the capital-light operating model [seventh behind (NVR), (PHM), (IBP), (GRBK), (BLD), (DHI) and (TOL), respectively].

Figure 2.

Because it is not a capital-hungry name all funds can be redeployed towards growth – in this case, it is tied back up in NWC to pursue more builds + sales. NWC averages >0.5x sales every rolling 12mo (Figure 3) and was as high as 0.7x with the pull-through of the IIJA. DFH throws off ~$75–$90mm in FCF each period as well and has redeployed freely available funds produced throughout FY'22/'23 back into the business [reinvestment rates jumped to >75% in FY'23/'24 vs. <50% previously]. This creates a positive flywheel where 1) funds are put to work in the operating cycle as WC, 2) sales + earnings are recognized on these investments, and 3) producing FCFs to repeat the process.

Figure 3.

Company filings, Author

The sales ramp has flattened in recent times but management has reinvested ~$650mm back into the business since FY'23 (TTM basis) and with avg. ROICs of ~12% I can see +$78mm in NOPAT on this per year (~$4.20/share in 5yrs). Critically though, incremental earnings on new investments since FY'21 returned ~18% and management committed ~36% of total NOPAT produced since FY'21, compounding the intrinsic worth of the business by ~6.5% over this time (Figure 4). Starting multiples in FY'21 were high, however, so the stock has returned <1%, with ~6% contraction in multiples balancing the TSR (Figure 5).

Fundamental momentum is sound too – Q2 FY'24 homebuilding revenues were +12% YoY to $1.1Bn driven by +10% growth in closings. Average sales prices ("ASPs") were ~+10K YoY to $513.8K – so a healthy dose of pricing and demand fuelling the top-line. It pulled this to gross of ~19% and earnings of $0.83/share (+18% YoY). Hence it enjoyed ~1.5x earnings leverage on sales (a testament to its relatively fixed operating costs). My forward estimates [see: Appendix 1] project ~7% CAGR in sales to ~$5.4Bn by FY'26E which is ~$700mm ahead of consensus (Figure 6). Where I differ vs. the Street in my view is on backlog – DFH left the quarter with backlog ~$2.1Bn made of ~4,200 homes [vs. $2.3Bn / 4,524 homes in Q1] with an avg. ASP of $505,022 in the pipeline. It expects to deliver ~1,088 homes from FY'25, leaving 3,177 for completion by the end of next year. It also had ~1,712 new orders in Q2 vs. 1,655 this time last year with ~13% cancellation rate. This is an additional $2.5Bn in working capital to come in over the next 2+yrs and with asset turns of ~1.5x this could produce an additional $3.7Bn in sales in my view.

Figure 4.

Company filings

Figure 5.

Company filings, author

Figure 6.

Author estimates

Attractively valued with low embedded expectations

Low embedded expectations with good quality translates to high margin of safety to me. The bar is not set to high, but given the quality factor, there is a favourable distribution of outcomes. Critically, DFH's market values are highly sensitive to economic profits it produces above a set hurdle rate (we employ 12% here to represent the opportunity cost of the market benchmarks). The business is priced ~1.3x EV/IC as I write which is in-line with historical range. These are 1) low expectations, as mentioned, and 2) provide scope to trade higher with upside surprises. My view is the change for a downside surprise a low probability event, such that it would drive the valuation <1x EV/IC.

Figure 7.

Company filings, author

Valuation insights

My investment thesis is highly predicated on the fact management has an extensive investment runway to deploy funds over in the next 5 years. I see it doing this at fairly advantageous rates of return, providing the funds to repeat the process at scale. This does not require high multiples of capital to see the valuation compound. Instead, it is a function of the sums management can invest. For instance, investing $1 at 1.3x = $1.30 in the market. However, an investment of $2 is valued at $2.60 in the market under these assumptions. Hence, on the upside 1) management's rate of deployment is high and 2) even at conservative multiples, it has such lengthy runway to invest proportionally high amounts, this 3) ensures it can compound its intrinsic business valuation at adequate rates of return.

Moreover, as I've mentioned several times, the investments are relatively "un-sexy", but are predictable and have a clear objective – to roll out affordable single-family homes quickly. These simple economics attract the simple investment cortex as mine is.

On the downside, this sports highly conservative multiples which can fade to ~10x NOPAT ant still push us to $43/share by FY'26E. I am looking to ~13-14% earnings growth rate to FY'26E which allows for ~5% contraction in this to 1.2x EV/IC (Figure 9).

Figure 8.

Author

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Finally, the discounted value of freely available cash that a private owner of DFH could strip out of the business amounts to ~$47 per share under the assumptions shown in Appendix 1. Critically, this is cash flow produced above an 8% threshold rate and discounted at our 12% hurdle rate to set a tremendously high 'ranked' valuation for the business above other investments with comparable risk out there. This is ~77% implied upside by FY'28 or ~21% CAGR over this time, supporting a buy. On the downside, running more conservative assumptions on sales (1.5% vs. 3%) and on NWC (30% investment vs. 77%) yields >35/share.

Figure 10.

Author estimates

Risks to thesis

Downside risks to the thesis include 1) management not converting on the backlog at enough pace or at <ASPs (<$495K puts a dent in my modelling), 2) <1% sales growth with <25% NWC reinvestment as this implies fair value today, 3) the inflation/rates axis continues to be an issue, and 4) the broader set of macro and market risks that are plaguing equities at this point in time.

These risks must be considered in full before proceeding any further.

In short

DFH is a buy in my view due to 1) fundamental momentum in +300bps ROICs vs. FY'21 and ~200bps post-tax margin since the same, 2) low embedded expectations at ~1.3x EV/IC and 10x NOPAT, and 3) a high-quality business franchise that has an extensive reinvestment runway to redeploy funds back into its enterprise to grow the earnings produced on capital employed. My view is the business is worth ~$32/share today with compounding ability to ~$43-$47/share by FY'26E. Rate buy.

