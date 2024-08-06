Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Leveraged Company Stock Fund is a domestic equity strategy focused on companies with a high level of outstanding debt, or leverage.
- We apply an opportunistic investment approach that allows the co-managers to move across the market-capitalization and credit-quality spectrums, resulting in sector allocations that may differ significantly from the fund's benchmark.
- In particular, we favor companies with an attractive valuation, strong competitive positioning and a management team that can prudently use free cash flow to grow shareholder value and reduce leverage in the intermediate term.
- We rely on in-depth fundamental value and credit analysis of the entire capital structure, working in concert with Fidelity's high-income and global research teams, with the goal of producing favorable risk-adjusted returns over time.
|
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 0.87%, topping the -3.35% return of the benchmark, the Russell Midcap® Index, and the -0.51% result of the Fidelity U.S. Leveraged Stock Linked Index. Importantly, given our focus, longer-term comparisons strongly favor the fund.
The past three months, U.S. stocks were driven by resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, security selection meaningfully contributed to the fund's wide outperformance of the benchmark in Q2, especially among semiconductor-related stocks and the utilities sector.
The top individual contributor by far was a sizable non-benchmark stake in chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%). The company dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, Nvidia reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. Nvidia was the fund's top holding as of midyear.
In utilities, an outsized position in independent power producer Vistra (VST) (+24%) was helpful. In May, the Texas-based firm reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, crediting strong synergies from its March 1 acquisition of Energy Harbor, which also prompted management to raise guidance for 2024. Vistra was among the fund's biggest holdings on June 30 because we think it will benefit from the country's increasing need for clean power. Also, we like Vistra's wise and timely purchase of Energy Harbor and its fleet of nuclear reactors, which are now viewed as an essential component of the solution to a potential energy and grid crisis. Vistra the fund's No. 5 holding at the midpoint of 2024.
Turning to noteworthy individual relative detractors, an overweight in UiPath (PATH) (-44%) hurt most. Shares of the provider of enterprise automation and artificial intelligence software dropped sharply in late May, after the Tokyo-based company reported disappointing-to-mixed financial results and lowered its financial guidance. Still, we meaningfully increased the stock the past three months because we believe fundamentals remain favorable.
A fairly large position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) (-18%), a regional gaming company, hurt for the three months, as the stock was hampered by concerns about heightened competition in Las Vegas and weakness in consumer spending. We reduced our stake in Q2 and plan to closely watch this investment in the coming months.
Outlook and Positioning
Tech represented 26% of fund assets as of June 30 and was the biggest overweight by a wide margin. Our allocation here reflects long-term tailwinds now accelerated by the emergence of AI as the global economy digitizes, driving strong demand for software, hardware and IT services. Looking to capitalize, in Q1 we added UiPath. In Q2, we established large positions in Micron Technology and MKS Instruments. Software and cloud-services giant Microsoft is a top holding we like as a beneficiary of generative AI.
Other noteworthy sector overweights at midyear include consumer discretionary, led by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, the fund's No. 9 holding as of June 30. BYD, a China-based maker of batteries for electric vehicles, and footwear company Crocs are also large holdings in the sector, after we notably increased both in Q2.
In industrials, where the fund's allocation is 15% of assets, we see strong secular drivers amid the buildout of data centers and the electrification of autos, factories and industrial automation, among others. Major investments here include Parker Hannifin, Vertiv Holdings, Eaton, Carlisle and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings.
We'll note that in Q2 we eliminated the fund's sizable stake in JBS, a Brazil-based meatpacker with operations in the United States.
As the second half of 2024 begins, we still see good value in stocks, despite the strong run since November. To us, the stock market is not as stretched as it may appear, based on measures we consider.
We don't try to predict interest rates or macro trends, but the data tells us that inflation has cooled, even if investors may not agree with the Fed's patience and wait-and-see stance. We're encouraged that so far consumers have hung in there, while an inflection in capital spending - largely due to AI, the reindustrialization of the economy, manufacturing automation and renewables, among other drivers - has driven a capex cycle that has some legs to it. This spending can help to fill some of the gap if indeed consumers eventually show more signs of getting closer to tapped out.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Brian Chang Mark Notkin
Trading Symbol: FLVCX
Start Date: December 19, 2000
Size (in millions): $2,664.87
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Blend
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.