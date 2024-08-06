Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Kos - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Dave Rush - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America
Trey Grooms - Stephens, Inc.
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates
David Manthey - Robert W. Baird
Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities
Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Operator

Please standby. We are about to begin. Good day and welcome to the Builders FirstSource Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by management and the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Heather Kos, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations for Builders FirstSource. Please go ahead.

Heather Kos

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call are Dave Rush, our CEO; and Peter Jackson, our CFO. The earnings press release and investor presentation are available on our website at investors.bldr.com. We will refer to the presentation during our call.

The results discussed today include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. We provide these non-GAAP results for informational purposes, and they should be considered in isolation from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures where applicable, and a discussion of why we believe they can be useful to investors in our earnings press release, SEC filings, and presentation.

Our remarks in the press release, presentation, and on this call contains forward-looking and cautionary statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

