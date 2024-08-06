Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 11:50 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Frank - VP of IR
Kristin Peck - CEO
Wetteny Joseph - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Block - Stifel
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair
Christopher LoBianco - TD Cowen
Balaji Prasad - Barclays
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Navann Ty - BNP Paribas
Tom DeBourcy - Nephron Research

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis. The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call via dial-in or on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com.

At this time all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. And the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It’s now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.

Steve Frank

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Zoetis Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wetteny Joseph, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website and that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements and that actual results could differ materially from those projections.

For a

Recommended For You

About ZTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News