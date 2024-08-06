Bayer AG (BAYZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jost Reinhard - IR
William N. Anderson - Chairman & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl - CFO
Julio Triana - President, Consumer Health Division
Stefan Oelrich - President, Pharmaceuticals Division
Rodrigo Santos - President, Crop Science Division

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Peter Verdult - Citibank
Sachin Jain - Bank of America
Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Emily Field - Barclays
James Quigley - Goldman Sachs
Richard Vosser - J.P. Morgan
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Jo Walton - UBS
Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley
Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Jost Reinhard

Good afternoon, good morning to everybody. And welcome to our Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2024. Bill will start our presentation with his perspective on the business development and the progress made towards our strategic objectives. Wolfgang will then speak in more detail to the operational performances in the second quarter and comment on the full year outlook. The presentations will then be followed by Q&A where Bill and Wolfgang will be joined by the Presidents of our three divisions. Before starting, as usual, I would like to briefly draw your attention to the cautionary language included in our Safe Harbor Statement. And with that, over to you, Bill.

William N. Anderson

Well, thanks Jost and thanks to all of you for joining us. It is a really a privilege to represent the work of Bayer today. Over the next hour my colleagues and I will highlight the progress that we have made in the past quarter and will take your questions. And in that time we hope you get a picture of what we see when we look at the company, an organization that is focused on the biggest challenges and

