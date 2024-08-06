Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 11:56 AM ETHagerty, Inc. (HGTY) Stock, HGTY.WS Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Koval - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
McKeel Hagerty - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
Patrick McClymont - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Hagerty Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Jay Koval, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jay Koval

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Hagerty's results for the second quarter of 2024. I'm joined this morning by McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Patrick McClymont, Chief Financial Officer.

During this morning's conference call, we will refer to an accompanying presentation that is available on Hagerty's Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at investor.hagerty.com. Our earnings release slides and letter to stockholders covering this period are also posted on the IR website as well as our 8-K filing.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial metrics as described further on slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expected future business and financial performance and are not promises or guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

For a discussion of material risks and important factors that could affect our actual results please refer to those contained in our filings with the SEC, which are also available on our Investor Relations website

Recommended For You

About HGTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HGTY

Trending Analysis

Trending News