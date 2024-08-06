Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Einberger - Head of Investor Relations
Christian Ulbrich - President and Chief Executive Officer
Karen Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Michael Griffin - Citi
Jason Sabshon - KBW
Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q2 2024 JLL Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Scott Einberger, Head of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Scott, over to you.

Scott Einberger

Thank you, and good morning.

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Jones Lang LaSalle, Incorporated. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release along with a slide presentation and Excel file intended to supplement our prepared remarks. These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, please visit ir.jll.com.

During the call and in our slide presentation and accompanying Excel file, we reference certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our earnings release and slide presentation.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and recorded. A transcript and recording of this conference call will be posted to our website. Any statements made about future results and performance, plans, expectations and objectives are forward-looking statements.

Actual results and performance may differ from those forward-looking statements as a result of factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year December 31, 2023, and in other reports filed with the SEC. The company disclaims any undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking

