Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Cantor - Senior Director of IR
Ziv Shoshani - President and CEO
Bill Clancy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Griffin Boss - B. Riley
John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning all, and thank you for joining us for VPG's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Carly, and I'll be the call coordinator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand over to your host Steve Cantor, Senior Director of Investor Relations to begin. Steve, please go ahead.

Steve Cantor

Thank you, Carly and good morning, everyone. Welcome to VPG's 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Our Q2 press release and accompanying slides have been posted on the VPG website at vpgsensors.com and audio recording of today's call will be available on the Internet for a limited time, and can also be accessed on our website.

Today's remarks are governed by the Safe Harbor provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks associated with VPG's operations, we encourage you to refer to our SEC filings, especially the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other recent SEC filings.

On the call today are Ziv Shoshani, CEO and President; and Bill Clancy, CFO.

And now I'll turn the call to Ziv for some prepared remarks.

Ziv Shoshani

Thank you, Steve.

I will begin with some commentary on VPG's consolidated financial results, and sales trends for the second quarter. Bill will provide financial details about the quarter, and our outlook for the third quarter of 2024.

Moving to Slide 3, overall our second quarter was as follows: sales trends continue to

Recommended For You

About VPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News