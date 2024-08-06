Roman Didkivskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Due to its excessive 0.50% expense ratio, the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) has failed to gain the attention of many investors, accumulating just $225 million in assets under management since its August 8, 2017, launch date. However, that doesn't necessarily mean its equal-weight approach is inferior to the price-weighting scheme of the more popular SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). Today, I'll evaluate EDOW's strengths and weaknesses against DIA and a third option, the dividend-weighted Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD). I hope you enjoy the read.

EDOW Overview

Strategy Discussion

EDOW tracks the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Equal Weight Index, designed as an alternative to the price-weighted DIA. The 30 stocks held are all blue chips covering a wide range of industries which, according to the Index Provider:

Have an excellent reputation

Demonstrate sustained growth

Are of interest to a large number of market participants

Derive the majority of revenues from the U.S.

The Index rebalances quarterly, effective the third Friday of March, June, September, and December to maintain the equal weight focus. This means that each stock has a 3.33% target weighting, but fluctuations relating to performance will occur and can sometimes be substantial. Even today, 3M Company (MMM) is the largest holding at 4.09% after soundly beating earnings expectations and raising its full-year outlook last month.

First Trust

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Amgen (AMGN) also have weights above their targets. These Health Care names are up 12.75% on average in the last month, compared to 0.25% for all 30 Dow components. At the bottom of the list is Intel (INTC) at 2.32%. Last week, the company badly missed earnings expectations, suspended its dividend, and announced layoffs for 15% of its workforce.

The quarterly rebalancings mean selling winners and buying losers each quarter, which effectively is anti-momentum. In contrast, the price-weighted Index is adjusted only on an as-needed basis, and to maintain adequate diversification, an Index Committee monitors if the highest-priced stock is more than ten times that of the lowest. This "let your winners run" approach could explain why EDOW has lagged behind DIA since its launch, but let's look closer at performance next.

Performance Analysis

Since July 2017, EDOW has delivered a 9.90% annualized total return compared to 11.00% and 10.29% for DIA and DJD, respectively. The higher 0.50% expense is one reason for the lag, but I'm surprised DJD did better. I've covered it before, and except for a low beta, I couldn't find many reasons to justify buying.

Portfolio Visualizer

Each Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF substantially underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a good benchmark and a fund many investors already hold. The above period is relatively short, but S&P Dow Jones Indices also provides backtested ten-year returns of the underlying Indexes, which I trust are reliable, given the simplicity of the backtest. Excluding fees, the Equal Weighted Index outperformed the Yield Weighted Index, but still lagged behind the Price Weighted Index by 0.55% per year (11.15% vs. 11.70%).

S&P Dow Jones Indices

In addition, I calculated that the Equal Weighted Index earned a 1.00% monthly return on average and returned positive in 81/120 months. Interestingly, the Yield Weighted Index had the greatest number of negative months (42), suggesting that high-yield investing is not necessarily a safer strategy. Below are some additional statistics to consider.

The Sunday Investor

EDOW Analysis

Composition Differences vs. DIA, DJD, SPY

The following table highlights EDOW's composition differences with DIA and DJD. I've bolded five stocks where the difference is substantial: 3M Company (MMM), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Microsoft (MSFT).

The Sunday Investor

From a sector allocation perspective, EDOW underweights Financials by 6.40% compared to DIA and Health Care by 5.00%, with the main offsets in Communication Services and Consumer Staples.

The Sunday Investor

All three DJIA ETFs are substantially underweight Technology compared to SPY, which explains its inferior results over the last decade. However, several times, DIA was the superior fund. For example, the rolling three-year returns chart highlights a 3.59% annualized beat (-11.50% vs. -15.09%) for the period ending February 2009. DIA was also superior in the early 2000s during the tech crash, and for several years pre-pandemic. I expect similar results for EDOW, considering there's about 76% overlap with DIA.

Portfolio Visualizer

The simple takeaway is not letting SPY's superior recent performance cloud your judgment. DIA, and by extension, EDOW, could outperform in market slowdowns if the chart above and the table below are any indication. Over multiple roll periods between February 1998 and July 2024, DIA had better "low" results but worse "high" results.

Portfolio Visualizer

EDOW Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for EDOW's top 25 holdings, totaling 86.15% of the fund. The first metric I want to highlight is its 0.91 five-year beta, which is slightly lower than DIA's 0.94 figure but much lower than SPY's 1.06. Coupled with the historical performance data, this supports the "lower risk" argument I have for Dow 30 ETFs, and needless to say, there are times when reducing risk is appropriate.

The Sunday Investor

Here are two additional observations:

1. EDOW has a 9.10/10 sector-adjusted profit score, which I derived from Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. Seeking Alpha assigns "F" Grades to many investment and diversified bank stocks, including Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), but the "black eye" in the Index is Boeing (BA). The numerous safety scandals are bad enough, but BA's fundamentals are also terrible. It's the only one on the top 25 list not to have a calculable earnings growth rate because it has yet to turn a profit in years and missed sales expectations by 2.77% last quarter.

Still, the profit score is adequate. DJD is ahead at 9.22/10 mainly because it excludes Boeing, but these differences are minor and shouldn't affect your decision too much.

2. EDOW trades at 21.01x forward earnings (18.19x harmonic average) compared to 27.18x (21.96x harmonic average) for SPY. This represents an approximate 20% valuation discount, but one-year estimated earnings growth is substantially less (6.98% vs. 13.18%), so the trade-off only makes sense if you strongly feel a rotation to value is imminent. It could happen, but I'd like to see more quarterly earnings data before leaning one way or another. As the table reveals, earnings surprises are still around 5% for all four ETFs listed, which is about 2% less than in Q1 but far from disastrous like the negative surprises we saw in prior recessions (2007-2008) or the sharp downtrend in 2022. In short, it's too early to panic, and sticking with a top-performing, well-balanced, and well-diversified fund like SPY is still a good idea.

Investment Recommendation

I don't recommend investors buy EDOW. The 0.50% annual fee is excessive, given its 76% overlap with DIA, a fund with a 0.16% expense ratio and a much better growth and value combination. Moreover, calls for a rotation to value, which would favor funds like DJIA ETFs like EDOW, are premature, and investors shouldn't panic until we get more confirmation that a recession is near. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your questions below.