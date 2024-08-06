Apple Q3: Berkshire's Divestiture Not The Real Problem, But It's A Clue

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
705 Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly 50% of its Apple Inc. holdings, but that's not the real issue at hand here.
  • Apple's financials show declining shareholder equity, revenue growth issues, and declining capex, supporting my continued sell thesis after Q3 earnings.
  • The lack of innovation, along with unstable profitability and cash flow growth, make Apple a risky investment.

apples

OZANKUTSAL

“Low-hanging fruit” is an expression often used to denote an easy task. This weekend's revelation from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) that the company divested a near-50% stake in its Apple Inc.

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
705 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News