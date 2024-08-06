morfous

Brief Overview

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is the leading independent owner and operator of telecommunications towers and antennas. Sporting a $24B market cap, it's a very popular REIT among investors. The company has been in the business of telecommunications since 1989, and owning/operating them since 1997. Its revenue comes from wireless service providers (such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon) that rent space on their towers to provide customers with wireless services such as 5G.

A significant portion of the company's revenue comes from its international operations, with roughly 15% being in Brazilian Real (BRL). Therefore, the company is exposed to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which is one of the main sources of challenges the company faces in the current year. For a more in-depth overview of the business and its history, please refer to my last article.

2Q24 Results

SBAC reported revenues slightly below consensus. Net sales of $660.5 mm (-2.7% Y/Y), missing by $7.17 mm.

Net sales (US$ mm) (Company Filings, Author)

The primary culprits remain the same: international sales (facing headwinds from the devaluation of the Brazilian Real) and site development. Management expects this to continue over the year. From the 2Q24 earnings call:

The devaluation of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar is estimated to have a negative impact on our site leasing revenue of approximately $19 million in 2024 versus our prior forecast in May. With regard to site development revenue, we are forecasting lower construction volume for the full year and therefore have lowered our full year outlook by $10 million.

The BRL has weakened considerably more in the past couple of months, which, I believe, will impact the 3Q24 more severely.

USD/BRL (Trading View)

FFO remains under pressure. At $253.3 mm, it's $2.35 FFO/Share, a huge miss (-26%) given consensus expectations of $3.19

FFO and FFO Margin (Company Filings, Author) FFO consensus vs actual (Seeking Alpha)

SBAC announced dividends of $0.98, which maintains its dividend yield below 2%, way below the sector median.

SBAC Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha) SBAC historical dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

The results were weak, but in line with what I expected, given that the number one variable is the performance of the BRL.

The company ended the quarter with a net debt of $14.07B. With a TTM EBITDA of $1.796B, that puts its leverage at 7.8x. Here's a comparison of SBAC's leverage with its peers.

Telecom REITs leverage (Seeking Alpha, Author)

SBAC has the lowest dividend yield of the group.

Telecom REITs dividends (Seeking Alpha)

While trading either at the top or near it by most valuation metrics.

Telecom REITs valuation (Seeking Alpha)

I believe SBAC's valuation is too expensive for what it delivers, and the fact that its FFO keeps getting punished by the devaluation of the BRL (with further impacts upcoming in 3Q24) combined with the lowest dividend yield of the group, I must maintain my SELL rating.

However, it's important to point out that since my article last month, SBAC has had a good run (along with its peers).

YTD % performance of Telecom REITs (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts)

You can see that July/24 seems to have been an inflection point. That's mostly (in my opinion) because of the U.S. 10-year yield, which has dropped sharply as markets start pricing a higher probability of Fed cuts.

US 10 yr yields (Trading View)

So perhaps in terms of macro, REITs and specifically Telecom REITs might be outperforming now. However, I still believe SBAC to be the worst of the group and if an investor were to look for an investment in this category, I would advise looking at other REITs for a better investment.

Because I look only at micro/fundamentals and ignore macro (since I don't believe I have the ability to correctly predict the path of the US 10 Year Yield) I will keep my SELL rating on this name, even if it's on a relative basis (I believe SBAC will underperform REITs as a whole).