Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach

International Real Estate Fund seeks capital appreciation through investments in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry. The fund invests primarily in non-U.S. securities. Our philosophy is that owning stocks where the market is not pricing in the companies' long-term growth potential can lead to outperformance. Given the cyclicality and short-term nature that typically characterizes international real estate investing, we look for stocks that are less reliant on short-term factors and more driven by secular-growth business models. These qualities can often be underpriced by the market. We seek these stocks using a bottom-up approach with a longterm value bias, which is based on a blend of cash-flow and net-asset-value models.

We believe that strong risk management is as important as stock selection, and therefore seek to limit foreign exchange risk, country risk, leverage risk and active sector exposure. The fund favors stocks with lower valuation multiples, lower leverage and higher long-term growth versus the benchmark.

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year/ LOF1 Fidelity International Real Estate Fund (MUTF:FIREX) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.88%2 -3.91% -6.81% -1.20% -9.66% -1.56% 2.14% MSCI EAFE Index (Net MA) -0.30% 5.53% 11.79% 3.12% 6.69% 4.54% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Ex North America Index (Gross) -5.31% -7.11% 4.52% -9.23% -3.94% 0.01% Morningstar Fund Global Real Estate -2.72% -3.52% 4.77% -5.02% -0.11% 2.28% % Rank in Morningstar Category (1% = Best) -- -- 98% 94% 78% 62% # of Funds in Morningstar Category -- -- 188 175 173 114 Click to enlarge

1Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 09/08/2004. 2This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated. For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review. Click to enlarge

Market Review

International real estate stocks returned -5.31% in the second quarter of 2024, according to the FTSE® EPRASM/NAREIT® Developed Ex North America Index, continuing a downward trend that began in the first quarter. The performance of the asset class was significantly impacted by U.S. economic conditions, investors' outlook for the magnitude and timing of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and geopolitical concerns.

In April, the index returned -3.73%, as U.S. inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the world's largest economy. In addition, escalating tensions in the Middle East spooked many global real estate investors. Reversing course, the index rose 1.58% in May. At its June meeting, the Fed reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024, which contributed to the index returning -3.17% for the month.

Against this backdrop, many of the country components within the sector index declined for the three months, with Japan, the largest component, returning -12%. In contrast to the U.S. and much of the rest of the world, Japan is now seeking to raise its policy interest rates after a very long period of ultra-low rates. But in June, the country reported lower-than-expected core inflation, dampening the central bank's plans to raise rates. Currency volatility also weighed on Japanese stocks.

Asia ex Japan also declined, returning -5% for the quarter. Within this region, Hong Kong (-8%) lagged, as investors remained skeptical that China's measures to revive its beleaguered real estate sector were enough to stoke a sustained turnaround.

Structural imbalances within the Chinese economy, including excess capacity and a debt overhang in the real estate sector, still created headwinds for the housing market and consumer confidence. Elsewhere, property stocks in Singapore (-4%) and Australia (-3%) held up better, but still declined the past three months.

Lastly, Europe (0%) outpaced the index, but individual country results within the region were mixed. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rates by 25 basis points during Q2, becoming the first major central banks to ease policy after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Smaller index components Ireland (-13%) and Finland (-10%) declined most regionally, whereas Spain advanced about 5% and Switzerland, Belgium and the U.K. were each close to break-even.

Performance Review

For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -3.91%, outperforming the sector benchmark but lagging the -0.30% result of the broad-market MSCI EAFE Index.

Stock selection and an underweight in Japan contributed the most to the fund's performance versus the FTSE® EPRASM/NAREIT® index this quarter. Specifically, our non-holding of several major index components that underperformed lifted the fund's relative result. In particular, it helped to sidestep Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF, -16%), Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCPK:SURDF, -23%) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCPK:MITEY, -15%), three index names that were hurt by the challenging backdrop for Japanese property stocks.

Stock picking and an overweight in Spain also contributed, given that market's outperformance during the quarter. Here, an out-of-benchmark position in office and logistics property firm Árima Real Estate (+33%) was the fund's top individual relative contributor. The stock rose sharply in mid-May after Swiss group JSS Real Estate made an offer to acquire Arima. The deal was not completed by quarter end. Árima remains a top-20 fund holding.

Elsewhere, Prologis (PLD), a U.S.-based logistics REIT, was an out-of-benchmark stock we added to the fund during the quarter, and which gained about 6%. Prologis continued to benefit from strong demand for data centers fueled by the AI megatrend, which requires greater processing facilities and computer storage. Prologis was our seventh-largest fund holding at the end of June.

Among detractors, our positioning in France and New Zealand were the biggest drags on relative performance. From a stock perspective, a large underweight in Australian property firm Goodman Group (OTC:GMGSF), which gained about 6% in the index, detracted most. Like Prologis, Goodman benefited from the AI-driven demand for logistics and data centers. The fund did not own the company's stock on June 30.

A small, non-benchmark stake in JTower (OTCPK:JTWRF, -58%), a Japanese communications infrastructure stock, was another notable relative detractor.

Largest Contributors vs. Benchmark

Holding Market Segment Average Relative Weight Relative Contribution (basis points)* Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA Office REITs 1.68% 55 Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. Diversified Real Estate Activities -4.57% 52 Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd. Diversified Real Estate Activities -2.30% 46 Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. Diversified Real Estate Activities -3.30% 32 Prologis, Inc. Industrial REITs 1.64% 31 * 1 basis point = 0.01% Click to enlarge

Largest Detractors vs. Benchmark

Holding Market Segment Average Relative Weight Relative Contribution (basis points)* Goodman Group unit Industrial REITs -6.44% -71 JTOWER, Inc. Integrated Telecommunication Services 0.37% -33 Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Diversified Real Estate Activities 3.15% -22 Arvida Group Ltd. Health Care Facilities 1.50% -17 Vonovia SE Real Estate Operating Companies -3.32% -16 * 1 basis point = 0.01% Click to enlarge

Outlook and Positioning

Real estate supply and demand dynamics remain largely favorable for non-U.S. REITs, as we see it. In addition, any potential lowering of interest rates by the U.S. Fed and other central banks over the coming months should support the asset class.

However, we still see substantial risks in the market that warrant caution. We're particularly concerned about the health of real estate balance sheets and the ability of companies – especially in continental Europe – to pay their debt.

We're also paying close attention to firms' profit margins, many of which have been squeezed by higher construction costs, work-from-home trends, elevated interest rates and more – all of which have the potential to undermine long-term earnings growth.

As always, market dislocations can unlock investment opportunities for patient investors. Given our outlook, we intend to keep a close eye on the fund's investments for any unintended style and/or sector risk. One type of opportunity we've long been bullish on is specialized segments of the market that can benefit from secular growth. However, we remain cautious when it comes to these types of opportunities, as potential growth is often priced into the stocks.

Trends we're monitoring include the high costs of going "green" in real estate and the continued effects of technology on physical spaces, and whether the market is appropriately pricing stocks for such medium- to long-term challenges.

In our view, technology poses some very real and, we believe, often undervalued risks to real estate today, specifically as it relates to green adoption, virtual spaces and artificial intelligence.

As more customers and regulators demand sustainable products, the bar for real estate companies to not only meet but go beyond green standards has been raised higher. Historically, property firms embarking on zero-emission real estate have been able to pass on the cost to the tenants. However, this may not be the case going forward, as requirements are likely to become more and more stringent over time.

We believe many property companies are underestimating the cost of going green. While these costs may decline over time, we are concerned they could, in the nearer term, pose an existential risk for peripheral office locations.

We are also paying close attention to the proliferation of virtual spaces, AI and the implications of both on physical space. For example, employers may make the jump to virtual rooms to cut costs on travel and conference expenses.

Meanwhile, AI is leading to heightened demand for digital storage space. Moreover, machine learning has been beneficial to real estate services in many ways, such as improving procurement and decreasing lag times in the supply chain. However, we think both technologies have the potential to lower spatial demand. Thus, we will be keeping watch on these risks and looking to take advantage of related investment opportunities as they arise.

10 Largest Holdings

Holding Country Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. (OTC:WTHEF) Singapore CK Asset Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CHKGF) Hong Kong Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:NMEHF) Japan LEG Immobilien AG (OTCPK:LEGIF) Germany Advance Residence Investment Corp. (OTCPK:ADZZF) Japan National Storage REIT unit (OTC:NTSGF) Australia Prologis, Inc. (PLD) United States Segro PLC (OTCPK:SEGXF) United Kingdom Arena ('Reit') unit Australia Ingenia Communities Group unit (OTC:INGEF) Australia 10 Largest Holdings as a % of Net Assets 36.37% Total Number of Holdings 77 Click to enlarge

Characteristics