Launching iREIT+HOYA Capital: Building Income Across Real Assets

Matteo Colombo

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce a newly merged Investing Group, iREIT+HOYA Capital.

Introducing iREIT+HOYA Capital

Brad Thomas of iREIT on Alpha and Alex Pettee, CFA, of Hoya Capital are excited to announce a partnership that combines two leading Investing Groups - Hoya Capital Income Builder and iREIT on Alpha.

The combined "super service" - iREIT+HOYA Capital - retains all the top features and resources from both services while adding more research content from a combined team of more than a dozen contributors.

With REITs and other yield-oriented stocks as cheap and unloved as ever, it's an especially compelling time to be using this scale to deliver a significantly enhanced platform across all levels of the service.

In addition to REITs, iREIT+HOYA Capital will focus more broadly on real income-producing asset classes: ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, homebuilders, and dividend champions across various asset classes - investment options that offer the opportunity for portfolio diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging.

But that's just the beginning. Members gain access to an extensive suite of Investment Research Trackers and Dividend Tools including our iREIT+HOYA Terminal with REIT-specific data on more than 200 REITs, a comprehensive database of high-yielding funds, and four exclusive model portfolios of REITs, CEFs, and ETFs targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

iREIT+Hoya Capital

Invest Alongside iREIT+HOYA Capital

iREIT on Alpha, led by Brad Thomas, was one of the original Investing Groups on Seeking Alpha and has been one of the top services since its inception. Brad is among the most widely read analysts on Seeking Alpha with more than 117,000 followers, and has published numerous books on REITs, in addition to his work as a lecturer on real estate finance at prominent universities.

Hoya Capital - also one of the most widely read analysts on Seeking Alpha - is a research-focused institutional investment advisor that manages two NYSE-listed real estate funds. Hoya's service that's part of the merger - Hoya Capital Income Builder - covers REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and dividend stocks, and has published more than 2,000 reports focused on building sustainable portfolio income.

Led by a team of CFA Charterholders, we've assembled a "Dream Team" of top analysts and respected contributors from across Seeking Alpha and beyond. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere:

Williams Equity Research brings more than a decade of experience at three financial institutions and hedge funds, representing more than $600 billion in AUM, including REITs, BDCs, MLPs, private real estate, and credit.

brings more than a decade of experience at three financial institutions and hedge funds, representing more than $600 billion in AUM, including REITs, BDCs, MLPs, private real estate, and credit. Gen Alpha is a Seeking Alpha analyst covering dividend stocks. Gen Alpha specializes in REITs, ETFs and dividend stocks with a medium- to long-term horizon. He holds a B.Sc. in Economics and an MBA in Finance.

is a Seeking Alpha analyst covering dividend stocks. Gen Alpha specializes in REITs, ETFs and dividend stocks with a medium- to long-term horizon. He holds a B.Sc. in Economics and an MBA in Finance. Nicholas Ward is widely read on Seeking Alpha, The Dividend Kings, and Forbes Real Estate Investor. He was the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Dividend Growth Club and Income Minded Millennial.

is widely read on Seeking Alpha, The Dividend Kings, and Forbes Real Estate Investor. He was the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Dividend Growth Club and Income Minded Millennial. Retired Investor is focused on sharing his knowledge after an accomplished 30-year career in finance. Retired Investor specializes in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He holds a BS and an MBA in Finance.

is focused on sharing his knowledge after an accomplished 30-year career in finance. Retired Investor specializes in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He holds a BS and an MBA in Finance. Wolf Report is an authority on undervalued stocks in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Sebastian is a DGI investor and private portfolio manager for select clients in Sweden.

is an authority on undervalued stocks in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Sebastian is a DGI investor and private portfolio manager for select clients in Sweden. Mark Roussin uses his specialized real estate accounting skills to assess REITs. An active CPA in California, Mark has more than 10 years of experience working for public and private real estate corporations.

uses his specialized real estate accounting skills to assess REITs. An active CPA in California, Mark has more than 10 years of experience working for public and private real estate corporations. Philip Eric Jones is a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker. Philip studies and analyzes REITs using a unique growth-oriented strategy.

is a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker. Philip studies and analyzes REITs using a unique growth-oriented strategy. The Dividend Collectuh is a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDCs, and REITs. A buy-and-hold investor, he prefers quality over quantity.

is a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDCs, and REITs. A buy-and-hold investor, he prefers quality over quantity. Christopher Volk has guided and taken public three outperforming NYSE REITs - two of which he co-founded - most recently as Founding CEO at STORE Capital for a decade, through 2021.

As a Member of iREIT+HOYA, You'll Receive:

Exclusive Investment Research: As a member, you'll have complete access to the archive of hundreds of published research reports from our entire team, in addition to the unmatched suite of exclusive reports that will never appear elsewhere. You'll also receive early access and additional actionable content in our most popular published research reports.

REIT Rankings - Quarterly reports on 20 REIT sectors and homebuilders

Quarterly reports on 20 REIT sectors and homebuilders Real Estate Weekly Outlook and daily recap of market intelligence

and daily recap of market intelligence Real-Time REIT Earnings Coverage and commentary

and commentary ETF and Closed-End Fund Income ideas and analysis

iREIT+HOYA Model Portfolios: With our four high-conviction exclusive model portfolios - two REIT-centric models and two ETF-centric models - driven by our data-driven research, there's something for every dividend-focused investor, whether your focus is on immediate income, inflation-hedging, or long-term growth.

REIT High Yield - 15 top income-producing REITs and REIT ETFs

- 15 top income-producing REITs and REIT ETFs REIT Dividend Growth - 15 top dividend-growing REITs and REIT ETFs

- 15 top dividend-growing REITs and REIT ETFs ETF Income Builder - 20 income-focused ETFs and CEFs

- 20 income-focused ETFs and CEFs ETF Reliable Retirement - Retirement asset allocation

iREIT+HOYA Research Terminal: If you prefer a more "do it yourself" strategy, we offer a comprehensive coverage universe of real estate securities where you can see market data and valuation metrics on more than 200 REITs, nearly 200 exchange-listed REIT preferreds, hundreds of dividend-focused ETFs, high yielding closed-end funds, and much more.

REIT Rankings Tracker - Dividend yields, FFO, NAV and more

- Dividend yields, FFO, NAV and more ETF Income Builder Tracker - Includes real-time data on 1,000-plus ETFs

- Includes real-time data on 1,000-plus ETFs Preferred and Bond Tracker - Exhaustive database of every REIT issue

- Exhaustive database of every REIT issue REIT HeatMap - Data visualizations and property sector comparisons

- Data visualizations and property sector comparisons Dividend and Earnings HQ - Unmatched real-time analysis tools

iREIT+HOYA

The Weekday Morning "REIT Beat" - a snapshot of the daily news and events from the real estate industry, including analyst upgrades and downgrades, mergers and acquisitions, daily winners and losers charts, and links to published articles - on Seeking Alpha and beyond.

Regular REIT CEO Video Interviews - for an inside look at the companies we follow - with transcripts… and an archive of more than 200 interviews.

Active, Direct-Line Chatroom - you've got questions and comments - and you'll find answers from the team and from other members. With a focus on REITs, you're welcome to chat throughout the day.

Bottom Line - "Income First" Is Our Credo

The bottom line - our goal is to be the most comprehensive income-focused investment research service. Recognized leaders in research on REIT and income-producing asset classes, our team of contributors and analysts has you covered with an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Our areas of expertise are real income-producing asset classes: Equity REITs, mortgage REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, homebuilders, and dividend champions across various asset classes - investment options that offer the opportunity for portfolio diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging.

We're not into gimmicks or pushy marketing tactics. We don't promise unsustainably high yields or claim that we have a secret formula. Instead, we commit to delivering you unmatched research quality, sensible solutions, and client service with a credo of "income first!"

Get Started with iREIT+HOYA For Free

Give us a try and see for yourself with a risk-free two-week trial. Come take a look around the service, and if it's not for you, cancel anytime with one click.

In addition to a completely risk-free two-week trial, we're announcing permanent legacy discounts for the first 75 members who will receive a lifetime "Founding Member" discount of 50% below the monthly rate.

Founding Members can join for just $40.57/month - $487 upfront for the year - compared to the standard $81 monthly rate. Even with historically high inflation, to reward your loyalty, Founding Members will never see a price hike for as long as they're subscribed.

Whether you're focused on high yield, dividend growth, inflation-hedging, or simply looking for sustainable income solutions, our team is looking forward to welcoming you to the iREIT+HOYA community.

Thanks again for your support, and we'll see you online soon!