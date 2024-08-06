First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Marotta – Vice President-Investor Relations
Chris Tomasso – President and Chief Executive Officer
Mel Hope – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Johnson – Stifel
Brian M. Vaccaro – Raymond James
Andy Barish – Jefferies
Pratik Patel – Barclays
Gregory Francfort – Guggenheim Securities
Ali Arfstrom – Piper Sandler
Katherine Griffin – Bank of America
Karen Holthouse – Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call occurring today, August 6, 2024, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Please note that all participants are currently in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference call will be open for analyst questions and instructions on how to ask a question will be given at that time. This call will be archived and available for replay at investors.firstwatch.com under the News & Events section.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Marotta, Vice President of Investor Relations at First Watch to begin.

Steven Marotta

Hello everyone. I am joined by First Watch’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Chris Tomasso; and Chief Financial Officer, Mel Hope. This morning, First Watch issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Globe Newswire and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. These documents can be found at investors.firstwatch.com.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these statements. Such statements include, without limitations, statements concerning the condition of the company’s industry and its operations, performance and financial condition, outlook, growth plans and strategies, and future expenses.

Recommended For You

About FWRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FWRG

Trending Analysis

Trending News