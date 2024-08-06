Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ocado Group is a British tech company that trades on the London Stock Exchange (ticker OCDO with the ADR line being OTCPK:OCDGF). It's part of the FTSE 250, though it used to be in the FTSE 100 until it was demoted in the June 2023 rebalancing. The company focuses on online grocery shopping and retail technology, working with thirteen of the world's largest grocery retailers. Ocado also has a 50% share in Ocado Retail, a joint venture with Marks & Spencer.

The company uses automated robotics and machine learning to handle orders and deliveries efficiently. This innovative method has led to partnerships with big retailers worldwide, helping them improve their online grocery services and contributing to Ocado's growth.

Investment thesis:

Ocado shares year-to-date have plummeted nearly 50%, while the FTSE 250 index is up 11.83%. The financials also look poor, with free cash flow and net profit not being positive in four years and the company has only made a pre-tax profit in 3 of the last 23 years, showing very little economic return. Despite numerous global partnerships, this hasn't translated into improved bottom-line figures. Therefore, I'll only consider buying shares when the technology business progresses toward profitability. But for now, I will avoid this stock.

Partnerships

Ocado has made several partnerships with retailers to provide them with its advanced technology and logistics expertise. Some of these include:

1. Kroger: One of the largest supermarket chains in the United States. They partnered with Ocado to develop automated warehouses and improve their online grocery delivery service.

2. Marks & Spencer: Ocado has a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, which replaced its previous partnership with Waitrose. This partnership supplies groceries for Ocado's online platform in the UK.

3. Coles: Ocado is helping enhance the Australian online grocery operations with its technology.

4. Casino Group: Ocado is working with Casino Group to build automated warehouses in France and support future growth and demand.

These highlight Ocado's role in changing the online grocery shopping experience globally with its advanced technology. However, as customers start to return to in-person shopping with surprising enthusiasm, I'm not optimistic about Ocado's partnership with Marks & Spencer. The UK grocery market is very mature and filled with competition. The online grocery market should have more growth potential, but Ocado isn't the only option, as one has many options via apps to order from other supermarkets.

Ocado's products are not cheap and come at a premium. In the context of post-COVID food price inflation, this isn't good news. Despite state-of-the-art technology, I don't see this efficiency translating into lower prices that would attract more customers.

Currently, Ocado's market share is quite low, at just 1.8%, compared to Tesco and Sainsbury's at 27.7% and 15.3%, respectively. This isn't exactly dominant, and there are reports of disagreements with Marks & Spencer

Grocery Market Share (Kantar World)

Index Performance

The FTSE 250 outperformed the FTSE 100 and the currency-adjusted S&P 500 by 5% and 2% over the summer period (3 months). This may indicate increasing confidence in the UK, driven by political stability with the new government policies, a growth-focused agenda for investments into the U.K., and anticipated base rate cuts of which the BOE recently announced a 25bps cut, its first cut since 2020. However, in my opinion, all this is preliminary news and represents short-term benefits, thus unlikely to significantly alter Ocado's outlook.

Recent news - Convertible notes:

Since its inception in 2000, Ocado has raised £4.5 billion with 5 bond issues, with the most recent issuing a new £350 million high-yield bond and a £250 million convertible with a coupon to be paid with 2025 and 2026 maturities. It said the bonds would be convertible into ordinary shares at an initial conversion price of 610.5p – a 50% premium above the clearing price determined through a simultaneous placing of existing shares at 407p each. It is also important to mention, that the conversion price for the new bonds is significantly lower than the price established four years ago in 2020.

Expecting the price to rise by 50% is highly unlikely, given the high capital expenditures and current market environment. The high costs stem from the technology requiring years to develop and implement, making rapid expansion challenging. Additionally, the heavy upfront investment costs are significant.

Convertible notes carry dilution risk, because the exact equity stake is determined only at conversion. This can lead to unexpected dilution for existing shareholders, if the company's valuation rises significantly.

Valuation

Ocado's financial results are difficult to forecast due to its commercial model, which no other company employs. This uniqueness makes modeling challenging. As with many growth companies, valuation is always a dilemma. With a current market cap of £3.2 billion and net debt of £1.9 billion, Ocado's enterprise value is £4.4 billion.

This valuation could be justified if capital expenditures decrease significantly, if revenue grows substantially, and if Ocado consistently generates positive free cash flow. However, this "if" scenario is not a reliable strategy for investing.

Capex remains stubbornly high and is likely to stay that way, given the nature of the technology portion of the business, which is expensive to develop and maintain. Although revenue is growing, the increases are not dramatic in absolute terms. The 44% rise in technology solutions last year is encouraging, but the company's outlook for revenue growth in its retail division is still not significant enough to change my perspective on the likelihood of generating positive cash flow.

Free cash flow is still hard to achieve, and Ocado relies on raising cash through equity or loans. Even though operating cash flow is positive, the latest figures show capital expenditure is greater than cash from operations. Thus, there's no clear path to generating free cash flow, which is worrisome.

In addition to the negative earnings, there is no P/E ratio for Ocado. In comparison, its UK competitors (Tesco, M&S, and Sainsbury's) have low to mid-level P/E ratios due to their positive earnings. The table below shows the P/E ratios and capex for Ocado versus its competitors.

PE ratio vs peers (Seeking Alpha) Cash flow vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

Valuing a company with no earnings, no P/E ratio, and negative free cash flow is tough, as investors can't use the usual valuation methods and traditional financial metrics like earnings multiples to figure out the company's worth. Because of this, investors must rely on speculative factors like growth prospects and competitive advantage, making the valuation process uncertain and subjective.

Final Thoughts

Given all the challenges the company faces, its lack of profit, and the speculative nature of its valuation, I am cautious and will hold off on investing, until there is clear progress toward consistent profitability and a more robust financial outlook.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.