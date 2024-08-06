Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Q2 2024 Review

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Approach

Fidelity ® International Small Cap Fund is an opportunistic international small-cap strategy focused on our best ideas across geographies. The fund seeks capital appreciation.

International Small Cap Fund is an opportunistic international small-cap strategy focused on our best ideas across geographies. The fund seeks capital appreciation. We favor higher-quality small-cap companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic (fair) value because we believe this combination can lead to outperformance over the course of a market cycle.

This is a value-oriented approach where the fund looks to optimize the risk/reward trade-off by investing at the intersection of value and quality. Investing in "undiscovered" or "out of favor" securities is the key, in our view, to finding attractive valuations for "quality" businesses.

Typically, businesses we own require less capital to grow, which leads to strong free cash flow. The combination of strong free cash flow and an unencumbered balance sheet allows astute management teams the flexibility to deploy capital for inorganic (acquisition-driven) growth or returns to shareholders.

Performance Summary

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Cumulative Annualized 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year/ LOF1 Fidelity International Small Cap Fund (MUTF:FISMX) Gross Expense Ratio: 1.01%2 -0.28% 2.84% 11.66% 1.30% 6.70% 6.22% MSCI All Country World ex USA Small Cap Net MA (1-Apr-2014) Linked Index 0.71% 2.88% 11.42% -1.31% 6.27% 4.56% Fidelity International Small Cap Fund Linked Index 0.71% 2.88% 11.42% -1.31% 6.27% 4.56% Morningstar Fund Foreign Small/Mid Blend -0.62% 2.50% 9.10% -2.10% 5.09% 3.90% % Rank in Morningstar Category (1% = Best) -- -- 25% 6% 13% 2% # of Funds in Morningstar Category -- -- 103 90 86 50 Click to enlarge

1Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 09/18/2002. 2This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated. For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -0.28%, trailing the 0.71% advance of the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index ex U.S. Small Cap Index. International small-cap stocks produced a modest gain in the second quarter, as U.S. stocks continued to lead global markets higher, with investors still broadly favoring large-caps. In June, the European Central Bank followed the lead of central banks in Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Brazil in lowering interest rates, responding to both easing inflation and sluggish economic growth. With the former coming down but taking its time to reach levels central bankers prefer, the question now is, how soon, fast and deep future rate cuts from the Fed, ECB and others will be.

Overall, the emerging markets component of the benchmark was the one major bright spot this quarter, rising 6%, compared with roughly +1% for Europe ex U.K. and -1% for Asia Pacific ex Japan. Among major countries within the index, Japan (-6%) was relatively weak, mostly because of a down month in April. The U.K., another benchmark heavyweight, advanced 2%, while India turned in a robust 20% gain for the quarter. Taiwan, reflecting strength among its information technology firms, rose 6%. Elsewhere, Canada posted roughly a 1% increase, and Australia returned -1%.

Versus the benchmark, an underweight in emerging markets, especially India, was the most prominent performance challenge. This was a market in which we thought many stocks were overvalued. Outsized exposure to Mexico (-18%), the biggest laggard in Q2, also hurt. Stocks there were pressured partly by a national election that brought the governing party an unexpectedly lopsided victory. Investors appear concerned that the party may use its mandate to sweep aside some of the checks on presidential power which have long been a source of comfort to the nation's business community.

Turning to sectors, security selection in industrials – capital goods stock in particular – as well as consumer staples and consumer discretionary, weighed on the portfolio's relative result most. On a stock-specific basis, an overweight stake in Yduqs Participações (-48%) was one of the fund's largest relative detractors. The Brazilian higher education company has recently been digesting an acquisition, which was one factor contributing to a year-over-year decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. However, revenue grew notably, driven by digital and premium course offerings. We therefore maintained the position as of midyear. Also in Brazil, non-benchmark exposure to warehouse store chain Atacadão (OTCPK:ATAAY, -41%), along with an outsized position in Philippines-based food processing company Century Pacific Food (-23%), hurt the fund's return as well.

Conversely, a larger-than-benchmark position in International Games Systems (+19%) further aided relative performance this quarter. The Taiwan-based operator of online games saw robust expansion in its overseas business, especially Europe. Elsewhere in Taiwan, an overweight holding in automated inspection and testing equipment firm Test Research (+101%). An outsized stake in British multinational engineering and consulting company John Wood Group (WDGJF, +56%) also added value compared with the benchmark the past three months.

Outlook and Positioning

Given the uncertain economic environment, we continue to emphasize stable-growth companies with good earnings visibility and minimal debt. With that said, we're somewhat more open to the idea of a soft landing and are encouraged by a number of central banks beginning to cut short-term interest rates.

Still, this path can be a tricky one, as evidenced by previous economic cycles where investors believed that a soft landing was imminent, only to see a recession take hold. Even in the event of further weakness, however, we believe that the relatively modest valuations of the fund's holdings should help limit downside risk, although it certainly wouldn't eliminate it. We strongly believe that one's entry point matters a lot, and we've tried to initiate each position within the portfolio at an opportune time, when the market provided a favorable buying window.

The fund's positioning did not significantly change this past quarter. As of midyear, the U.K. and Mexico were the largest country-specific overweights. In contrast, India was the largest underweight by a wide margin, followed by Australia and Taiwan. Turning to sectors, consumer staples was the top overweight at quarter-end, with smaller yet still outsized stakes among financials and communication services stocks. The other eight sectors were underweights of varying degrees, with materials and real estate being the biggest on June 30.

Characteristics