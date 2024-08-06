John Scott/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Despite lingering skepticism about Bristol-Myers Squibb's future (NYSE:BMY) on Wall Street in recent months, fueled by investor concerns about Eliquis facing patent expirations in 2026, the company pleasantly surprised me with its second-quarter financial results, thanks in part to strong sales in its cardiovascular franchise that offset a muted 11% year-over-year sales growth in its blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo due to increasing competition from Merck's Keytruda (MRK).

In this article, I want to raise two questions that are of great interest to Bristol-Myers Squibb investors, and I will try to answer them as fully as possible. First, why is its share price down more than 7% year-to-date, making it one of the worst performers among Big Pharma? Second, what factors can once again elevate the New Jersey-based company to the Olympus of the healthcare sector?

Bristol-Myers Squibb's second-quarter 2024 financial results were outstanding

Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue was $12.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up 8.6% year-on-year and beating the consensus forecast by $680 million.

On the other hand, the results of another equally important financial metric, namely earnings per share [non-GAAP EPS], also pleasantly surprised me. So, it amounted to $2.07 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increasing by 18.3% year-on-year, and also beat analysts' expectations by $0.44.

Let's continue. First, I want to answer the second question, namely, focus your attention on the company's five key FDA-approved medications that will contribute to a significant improvement in its financial position in the long term.

Camzyos is a gem in Bristol-Myers Squibb's cardiovascular portfolio

So, Camzyos (mavacamten) is an oral cardiac-specific myosin inhibitor approved by regulators to treat certain patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Bristol-Myers Squibb estimates that its sales could reach $4 billion by 2030.

In turn, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which affects an estimated one in 500 adults, is one of the common types of heart disease in which blood flow to the body is reduced since the walls of the left ventricle have become stiff and thickened.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb press release

As I said in my previous articles, before moving on to analyzing the sales of a particular medication, it is important to examine its mechanism of action, as this allows me to determine for which disorders it will be effective, as well as to assess the chances of its success in ongoing clinical trials.

The mechanism of action of Camzyos is based on its ability to inhibit the interaction between ADP-bound myosin and actin, which ultimately leads to a decrease in excessive contraction of cardiac muscle fibers.

Based on preclinical and clinical data, I assume that this medication will show high efficacy in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including those noted in the table below.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb's pipeline

Its total sales were $139 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 202.2% year-on-year, driven in part by its status as the first and only FDA and EMA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor, its broader adoption in clinical practice, and the publication of additional clinical data at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo in late March 2024, which reaffirmed its high efficacy in improving cardiovascular symptoms.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Zeposia and Sotyktu strengthen Bristol-Myers Squibb's position in the autoimmune disease treatment market

The company's immunology portfolio consists of Sotyktu and Zeposia. Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) is an oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors that was first approved by the FDA on September 9, 2022, to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, which affects approximately 6.7 million Americans.

Meanwhile, Zeposia (ozanimod) is the first sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of people with relapsing forms of MS and moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb press releases

Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunology franchise revenue reached $204 million in Q2 2024, up 32.5% quarter-on-quarter, driven by increased demand for Sotyktu in the U.S. and data from the Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension study that reaffirmed Zeposia as a highly effective medication for treating multiple sclerosis.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Given that Sotyktu's market exclusivity in the US and Europe will remain at least until 2033, as well as the potential expansion of its use to treat additional immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, I believe demand for it will continue to grow in the coming years, even as competition from Johnson & Johnson's Stelara/ Remicade (JNJ) and AbbVie's Skyrizi (ABBV) intensifies. Overall, Bristol-Myers Squibb estimates Sotyktu sales will reach $4 billion in 2030, while the figure for Zeposia is $3 billion.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb's 10-K, pipeline, and investor presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb strengthens its position in the cancer therapeutics market with Breyanzi and Opdualag

The oncology franchise continues to play a key role in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s improving financial position in recent months. In addition to expanding and strengthening its pipeline of product candidates in Q2 2024, sales of most of its drugs grew by double-digit percentages quarter-on-quarter. As a result, this was a pleasant surprise to me, as I expected demand for Yervoy, Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Breyanzi to be more modest, in part due to increased competition from newly launched drugs from AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck, Sanofi (SNY), and Novartis (NVS).

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The first question that might arise is why, despite the significant progress made in developing Bristol-Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio, its trailing twelve months P/S ratio is 2.1x, and its non-GAAP P/E ratio for 2025 is 7x, indicating that it is trading at a discount to the sector and its peers.

The answer to this question is that financial market participants are concerned about the expected end of exclusivity of the company's key medicines, which will be discussed in more detail below in the "risks" section, as well as the continued decline in sales of its blood cancer blockbuster Revlimid due to increased competition from its generic versions, and weak demand for Abecma due to drugs with competitive advantages in the treatment of multiple myeloma, including Legend Biotech/Johnson & Johnson's Carvykti (JNJ) (LEGN) and Pfizer's Elrexfio (PFE).

On the other hand, investors may have a second logical question: "What gems in Bristol-Myers Squibb's oncology franchise can offset the damage?" In my opinion, the two gems are Opdualag and Breyanzi.

As I said in the article "Bristol-Myers Squibb: Seriously Undervalued At Peak Pessimism," Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) is a CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy that received its first approval on February 5, 2021, for the treatment of people with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb press releases

Its total sales were $153 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 43% quarter-on-quarter, thanks in part to expanded manufacturing capacity, its FDA approvals for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in mid-May, and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma two weeks later.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Meanwhile, Opdualag is a combination of nivolumab and relatlimab, which was approved to treat patients over 12 years of age with unresectable/metastatic melanoma. Overall, melanoma is a skin cancer that the American Cancer Society estimates will affect about 100,600 Americans in 2024.

Its total sales were $235 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 52.6% year-over-year.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Breyanzi's market exclusivity in the U.S., not including potential approval of additional patents, will expire in 2033, while Opdualag's will expire in 2034. Due to the expected expansion of their use to treat additional types of cancer, Bristol-Myers Squibb estimates Opdualag sales will reach $4 billion in 2030, while the figure for Breyanzi is $3 billion.

Source: table was made by Author based on Bristol-Myers Squibb's 10-K, pipeline, and investor presentation

Risks

In the table below, I have highlighted the key risks that could negatively impact Bristol-Myers Squibb's investment attractiveness in the long term, as well as those that continue to put downward pressure on its stock price at the moment.

Source: table was made by Author

Takeaway

On July 26, Bristol-Myers Squibb, which has been going through difficult times, published financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Despite this, sales of Camzyos, the company's crown jewel and the only FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor, were $139 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 65.5% quarter-on-quarter. Additionally, CEO Chris Boerner's multiple strategic initiatives are beginning to bear fruit, reflected in the promising clinical data of its Growth Portfolio drugs and growing demand for its immunology portfolio, including breakthrough therapies like Zeposia and Sotyktu, which generated combined sales of $204 million, up 63.2% year-on-year.

Also, while institutional investors remain cautious about Bristol-Myers Squibb, even while it trades at a significant discount to the sector and its historical averages, the company has raised its financial guidance for 2024.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Combined with its dividend yield of around 5% and the significant expansion and strengthening of its oncology portfolio in recent quarters, I believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is an attractive stock for long-term investors, especially ahead of the expected half-point rate cut in September of this year.

