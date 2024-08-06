Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 1:35 PM ETTalkspace, Inc. (TALK) Stock, TALKW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeannine Feyen – Director-Communications
Jon Cohen – Chief Executive Officer
Ian Harris – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis – Barclays
Lucas Hunt – TD Cowen
Jack Senft – William Blair
Ryan MacDonald – Needham

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kathleen and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Talkspace Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Jeannine Feyen, Director of Communications. Please go ahead.

Jeannine Feyen

Good morning, and welcome to Talkspace’s earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. I hope you’ve had the opportunity to access the press release we posted on Talkspace’s IR website and the presentation of our earnings results. We’ll use the presentation to walk you through today’s remarks. Leading today’s call are our CEO, Dr. Jon Cohen; and our CFO, Ian Harris. Management will offer their prepared remarks, and we’ll then take your questions.

Certain measures we’ll discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the impact of one-off items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and on our website, talkspace.com. I also want to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information today, which may include forecasts, targets and other statements regarding our plans, goals, and strategic priorities and anticipated financial results.

While these statements represent our best current judgment about future results and performance as of today, our actual results

Recommended For You

About TALK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TALK

Trending Analysis

Trending News