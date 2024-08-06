Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Hersey - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kim Rivers - Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Wes Getman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners
Luke Hannon - Canaccord Genuity
Frederick Smith - ATV Capital
Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities
Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Scott Fortune - Roth Capital
Mike Regan - MG Research Company
Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Trulieve Cannabis Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jamie, and I will be your operator today. As a reminder, today's event is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to introduce your host for today's conference, Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations for Trulieve. Ma'am, you may begin.

Christine Hersey

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. During today's call, Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer; and Wes Getman, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks on the financial performance and outlook for Trulieve. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This morning, we reported second quarter 2024 results. A copy of our earnings press release and PowerPoint presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.trulieve.com. An archived version of today's conference call will be available on our website later today.

As a reminder, statements made during this call that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, and these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results or from our forecast. Including the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Recommended For You

About TCNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCNNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News