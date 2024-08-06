RB Global, Inc. (RBA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 1:42 PM ETRB Global, Inc. (RBA) Stock, RBA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sameer Rathod - VP IR & Market Intelligence
James Kessler - CEO
Eric Guerin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Krista Friesen - CIBC
Craig Kennison - Baird
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RB Global Second Quarter Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Sameer Rathod, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence to open the conference call. Mr. Rathod, you may begin.

Sameer Rathod

Hello, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter results. With me on the call are Jim Kessler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Guerin, our Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified by such words as expect, believe, estimate, anticipate, plan, intend, opportunity and other expressions. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including but not limited to projections of future earnings, revenue, growth transaction value, debt and other items, business and market trends, and expectations regarding the integration of IAA, including anticipated cost synergies are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from such forward-looking statements are detailed in our news release issued this morning as well as our most recent quarterly report and Annual Report on Form 10-K which are available on the Investor Relations

Recommended For You

About RBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBA

Trending Analysis

Trending News