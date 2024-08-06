Monty Rakusen

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) (published in late May this year) was a buy rating because my view was that the cyclical bottom is near and MCHP should see strong growth inflection soon. I am staying with a buy rating as I still expect a cyclical turnaround soon, most likely in 3Q25. I do not see any structural changes to the long-term demand outlook for microcontrollers, especially with the growing data center and AI demand. As MCHP continues to undership end-consumption levels, it is only a matter of time before all excess inventories get depleted.

1Q25 results update

Released on 1st August, MCHP reported revenue of $1.24 billion, representing a 6% sequential growth decline, which is in line with consensus expectations. The decline was seen in microcontrollers (down 7.3% sequentially) and others (down 11.7% sequentially), while Analog showed positive sequential growth (0.4% growth). Adj gross margin was down 40 bps sequentially, from 60.3% to 59.9%, and adj EBITDA margin declined 140 bps sequentially to 35.5%. Lastly, adj EPS saw $0.53. Looking ahead, management guided for 2Q25 revenue of $1.15 billion at the midpoint, implying a 7% decline sequentially; adj gross margin in the range of 58.5% to 59.5%; adj EBIT margin in the range of 27.5% to 29.5%; and adj EPS of $0.43 at the midpoint.

Cyclical bottom is still around the corner

I would summarize the entire 1Q25 performance and the big drop in share price as MCHP missing expectations. Like many bullish investors, I was expecting to see more evidence of a cyclical turnaround in this quarter given the sharp downturn in revenue over the past few quarters, but that did not happen. Management 2Q25 guidance implies further sequential deceleration, bringing the peak to a trough decline of 50%. To better show the severity of this downturn, please refer to the chart above. If MCHP achieves the midpoint of 2Q25 guidance, it would mean that MCHP is now back to the same size in 3Q18, which also means that the large bulk of revenue contribution from the Microsemi acquisition is gone (Microsemi had $1.8 billion in revenue in CY2017). This is by far the biggest drawdown in MCHP's past 20-year history.

The mistake I made (in assuming a turnaround soon) was underestimating the impact of MCHP’s preferred supply program [PSP]. This program was launched with good intention back in 2022, as it provided customer assurance during the supply chain crisis due to COVID. However, this good intention has resulted in a lot more excess inventory on customers’ balance sheets than I expected, especially with MCHP extending the program until July 2023.

My belief is that the cyclical bottom is still around the corner. It is just that the timing got delayed by maybe 1 or 2 quarters. As I shared in my last post, I believe the end-market consumption level is between $1.5 and $2 billion per quarter, and with MCHP shipping just $1.2 billion of revenue in 1Q25, it is only a matter of time before excess inventories get depleted. Notably, order cancellations and push-out requests have largely normalized, so we should see an improved end-market consumption profile (a higher consumption rate in the next few quarters vs. the previous few).

My belief is that the quarterly end-market consumption level is somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, based on the stable quarterly revenue trend between 2019 and early 2021 (this was before covid, so there was no supply chain problem that impacted the supply/demand dynamic), and the reason for being above $1.5 billion is because the demand for AI (noted in 2Q24 earnings call that MCHP enjoys tailwind from anything and everything that goes into AI and the gen-AI space) has gotten a lot more traction today than in 2019–2021

With regard to any concerns that end-market consumption is weakening, I think it’s important to split it between structural and cyclical. Macro uncertainties (cyclical impact) have certainly weighed on consumption, but with the Fed expected to cut rates, the macro environment should start to trend better. As for structural reasons, I don’t see any structural changes to long-term demand for microchips, especially with AI and data centers becoming more important. Hence, I remain convicted that a turnaround is near the corner within the next 12 months. One strong data point to support my belief that demand is still poised to recover is that 1Q25 bookings grew ~50% sequentially.

To monitor EBITDA margin

One area that I am focusing on for the next two quarters is adj EBITDA margin. If 2Q25 marks the trough of this cycle, it could mean that MCHP has structurally improved its cost structure. Management has guided a 2Q25 adj EBIT margin of 28.5% at the midpoint, which translates to ~32% adj EBITDA margin assuming the same conversion rate. This is 100 bps above the lows of the past two cycles in 4Q12 and 2Q16, which both saw ~31% margins.

Valuation

To reflect the slower than expected cyclical turnaround, I have revised my FY25 estimates downward and delayed MCHP timeline to reach peak 25% growth by 1 year. I derived my FY25 revenue estimates by assuming a 7% sequential decline in 2Q25, followed by a sequential growth of 5% in 3Q25 and 10% in 4Q25 (following a historical sequential trend post-trough). Y/y growth rates in FY26 and FY27 mirror historical recovery growth periods. I still expect adj earnings margin to touch 20% in FY25 (in line with recent trough levels), but now I expect a peak margin of 28% to be achieved in FY27 (1 year delay). The market has shown that it is willing to value MCHP at 34x forward PE, and I am assuming a similar re-valuation to 34x when MCHP shows solid signs of turnaround. But I must say that even at 29x (the current multiple), the upside is still very appealing.

Risk

MCHP has disappointed expectations once, and it could very well disappoint again, as nobody knows when the macro uncertainty will end or if end-market consumption will recover in the next few quarters. The fact today is that underlying channels still have excess inventories (inventory days in the channel rose 2 days to 43 days in the quarter, despite sell-through outpacing sell-in by $85 million). If MCHP misses expectations again (which I am expecting in 3Q25), the share price could see another sharp decline.

Conclusion

My view for MCHP is a buy rating. 2Q25 guidance was certainly disappointing, marking a deeper-than-expected cyclical downturn, which has led to a delay in my expectation for a cyclical turnaround. However, the turnaround story for MCHP remains intact, in that the current channel inventory glut will go away eventually, and that end consumption will normalize eventually (bookings continue to improve, and cancellations and pushouts are normalizing). As such, I reiterate my buy rating on MCHP.