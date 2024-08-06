Erikona/iStock via Getty Images

The last few days have been brutal for shareholders of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS). The company reported financial results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year on July 31st. And from the close of business on July 30th to the present moment, shares are down a whopping 31.5%. This comes despite management exceeding forecasts on the top line (though falling short on the bottom line). And it seems to be driven by a mixture of factors, including a big corporate restructuring initiative, and a meaningful decline in MUUs (monthly unique users).

The drop in MUUs is certainly something that investors should be paying close attention to moving forward. But outside of this, I am actually feeling more optimistic about the company than I have in a while. You see, back in March 2022, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on the enterprise. Even though the company was growing nicely, shares were rather expensive. This caused me to rate the business a “hold” to reflect my view that shares should be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And sure enough, since then, the stock is now down 9% while the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 15.8%. Given this drop and how cheap shares have become, I think that it's appropriate to upgrade the company to a soft “buy” at this time.

The time to get greedy

Growth oriented investors generate their returns by buying into companies that are growing rapidly, even if the company in question is trading at lofty multiples. The hope is that growth will eventually justify the current price and then some. But when growth stops, or at least slows down, the result for them can be painful. Value investors, meanwhile, search for opportunities that might not be growing rapidly, but that are trading at attractive multiples. They bank on the market eventually realizing that shares are undervalued.

As a value investor, I am now starting to like a lot of what I see when looking at NerdWallet. For those not familiar with the company, it is a financial technology platform that caters not only to consumers, but also to small and medium-sized businesses. It provides educational content, tools, calculators, product marketplaces, and more. Recent financial performance achieved by the company has been admittedly mixed. But I wouldn't say that it has been bad. Consider performance for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

During this time, revenue for the business came in at $150.6 million. This represents an increase of 5.1% compared to the $143.3 million reported just one year earlier. This revenue growth was driven by two primary parts of the company. Sales associated with its SMB products (With examples of these being loans, credit cards, and other financial products and services, to small and medium-sized businesses) grew by 10.1% from $23.7 million to $26.1 million. An increase in the company's product offerings on this front more than offset a decline in business loan originations. Furthermore, its “emerging verticals” category of products saw revenue jump an astounding 25.2% from $45.3 million to $56.7 million. Products here include from miscellaneous sources like banking, insurance, investing, and international activities. The jump in sales was driven by a 196% surge in insurance product revenue that management attributed to the expanded budgets of carriers.

Unfortunately, a lot of these increases were offset in other ways. Revenue associated with loans, for instance, declined from $23.1 million to $21.7 million. This was mostly driven by a 17% decline in personal loan revenue as the company becomes pickier, particularly favoring its near-prime matching and partner coverage. Meanwhile, credit card revenue dropped from $51.2 million to $46.1 million. This was the result of lower marketing spending by its financial services partners that management believes is because of a more cautious underwriting environment and the desire by those partners to have more conservative and robust balance sheets.

The revenue reported by management did come in $0.7 million above what analysts anticipated. Unfortunately, the bottom line was a bit more difficult. Earnings per share came in negative to the tune of $0.12. That's an improvement over the $0.14 per share loss reported for the second quarter of 2023. But it happens to be $0.07 lower than what analysts thought it would be. The figures reported by management translated to net loss narrowing from $10.7 million to $9.4 million. Other profitability metrics were mixed. We did see operating cash flow improve from negative $10 million to positive $10.2 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a much more modest improvement from $13.1 million to $13.7 million. However, EBITDA for the company worsened from $20.7 million to $14.3 million.

In the chart above, you can see financial performance for the first half of 2024 compared to the same time in 2023. Revenue is down slightly year over year. But except for EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow, the firm's profitability metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. This decline in revenue, combined with mixed bottom-line results, is likely what has encouraged management to announce a major restructuring initiative. They plan to reduce their headcount by roughly 15% in the near future. This will cost the company between $8 million and $10 million. However, they claim that it will cut out about $30 million in annual expenses from the firm’s cost structure.

Whenever I see a development like this, it makes me wonder how much revenue and profits will suffer. But in this case, we don't see any signs of that occurring just yet. Management did say that revenue in the third quarter of this year should come in at between $172 million and $180 million. Even the low end would be quite a bit higher than the $165.8 million that analysts anticipated and the $152.8 million the company reported for the third quarter of 2023. They also forecast EBITDA of between $30.5 million and $34.5 million. That would be an improvement over the $26.7 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. If we take the midpoint of guidance here and project out for the rest of 2024, we would get EBITDA of somewhere around $103.3 million. Meanwhile, adjusted operating cash flow, on an annualized basis from the second quarter of this year, should be around $78 million.

With these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. These trading multiples are substantially lower than what the company was trading at when I last wrote about it. Using 2021 results, the stock then was trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 26.2 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 23.5. So even though the stock has not dropped a great deal, the improvement on the firm’s top and bottom lines has finally come through. This doesn't mean, however, that there aren't risks involved. The big risk that comes to mind is the number of MUUs that the company reports. In the most recent quarter, the firm had 23 million MUUs on its platform. This is down from the 29 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. And it also happens to be the lowest since the 22 million seen in the second quarter of 2023. We are going to see some volatility on this front. But investors should keep an eye on this metric in the future, since a trend could easily develop. And if that trend is negative, it could signal additional pain for shareholders eventually.

I think that the strong guidance anticipated for the third quarter of this year should help to dispel this likelihood. But anything can happen between now and then. One good item here is that, in addition to having shares trading on the cheap, and not even factoring in the cost savings that management is putting into place, NRDS has no debt and enjoys $113.8 million in cash and equivalents. This should provide plenty of safety should times get difficult.

Takeaway

Even though the past few days have been unpleasant for shareholders of NerdWallet, Inc., I would make the case that now might finally be the time to become bullish. The stock is cheap relative to cash flows. Management exceeded guidance on the top line and provided a robust outlook for the near future. I do think that the failure to match guidance from earnings per share perspective is disheartening. And the drop in MUUs needs to be monitored. But when weighed against the positives, I think that the company deserves a soft ‘buy’ rating at this time.