Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) is positioned as a top growth stock, concentrating on the semiconductor metrology and inspection market. It’s share price has rocketed 79.85% in the past year, recently dropping from a growth of 191% on July 8, 2024, while KLA (KLAC), which dominates the metrology and inspection market with a 43% share, has seen its share price increase just 69% for the year, as shown in Chart 1.

This article examines Camtek's market position, technological innovations, revenue growth, competition, and future prospects, making a compelling case for why it is an attractive small-cap growth stock.

Company Overview

Camtek provides metrology and inspection solutions used by semiconductor customers to enhance production processes and yield. The company's product portfolio includes systems for inspecting wafers, integrated circuits, and other semiconductor devices, as well as solutions for advanced packaging of semiconductors.

Importantly, because of strong competition from KLAC, as well as Applied Materials (AMAT), Hitachi High-Tech, and ASML (ASML) in the metrology and inspection sector, Camtek has chosen to focus on the packaging sector, which has little competition. According to The Information Network’s report entitled Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing, the packaging sector represented just 3.07% of the overall market in 2023, which grew 0.0% YoY from 2022.

Focus on Advanced Packaging

Camtek began to emphasize advanced packaging around 2020. As a matter of fact, in 2020 the packaging sector represented just 2.96% of the overall metrology and inspection market!

The Transition to Metrology and Inspection for Advanced Packaging

According to Camtek’s 2020 20-F annual report:

“In the fast-growing advanced packaging market segment, which includes wide variety of devices and technologies, a new inspection and measurements steps become crucial to ensure a known good package. The bumps are becoming the main interface connection instead of the conventional wire bonding. There is a wide variety of bump types and sizes which are used for different packaging requirements. Camtek’s systems equipped with state of the art metrology and inspection capabilities that provide wide coverage to many of those inspection and metrology steps such as bump height, die stack planarity, RDL dimensions and surface defects. These are examples for typical steps to ensure high quality products. The shift of memory devices to advanced packaging is growing to support high-end systems. A good example is High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) of DRAM dies stacked on top of each other enabling higher bandwidth at less power consumption. Camtek provides 100% inspection and metrology of all the components in the stack ensuring known-good-package.”

Financial Performance and Revenue Segmentation

Camtek has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, particularly in advanced packaging applications.

In 2021, the company reported total revenues of $211.4 million, with $116.3 million (55%) attributed to advanced packaging.

By 2022, total revenues grew to $269 million, with $189 million (70%) from advanced packaging.

In 2023, the company continued this upward trajectory, reporting $300 million in total revenues, of which $194.8 million (65%) were from advanced packaging.

The first quarter of 2024 further reinforced this trend, with $96 million in total revenue and $77 million (80%) from advanced packaging. In Q2 packaging as a percentage of total revenue dropped to 70%.

Significant Competition From Onto Innovation

Camtek faces solid competition from Onto Innovation (ONTO). In Table 1, I show total revenues and advanced packaging revenues. Note that total revenues for both companies include only system and software sales.

Onto Innovation reported higher revenues from advanced packaging, with $567 million (69% of total revenue) in 2023 and $158 million (69% of quarterly revenue) in Q1 2024. Onto Innovation's total revenues for Q1 2024 were $229 million, compared to Camtek's $96 million.

Financial Metrics and Stock Performance

ONTO, on the other hand, has a forward EPS of $5.00 and a forward P/E ratio of 33.03.

Camtek's stock has shown remarkable performance, increasing by 79% over the past year despite dropping during the recent technology stock resets.

Investor Takeaway

Chart 2 shows the price action for Camtek, KLA, and ONTO for a 1-year period.

The chart shows that CAMT is overbought compared to ONTO, which has better financial metrics and larger total revenues and packaging revenues.

Chart 3 shows that Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating is a Hold for CAMT. I also rate CAMT a hold.

