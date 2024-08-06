Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 2:31 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Kazarian - IR
Maryann Mannen - CEO
John Quaid - CFO
Rick Hessling - Chief Commercial Officer
Timothy Aydt - EVP, MPLX GP LLC
David Heppner - Chief Strategy Officer & SVP, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
John Royall - JPMorgan
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Carlos Escalante - Wolfe Research
Matthew Blair - TPH
Theresa Chen - Barclays

Operator

Welcome to the MPC Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Sheila, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you may begin.

Kristina Kazarian

Welcome to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at marathonpetroleum.com under the Investor tab. Joining me on the call today are Maryann Mannen, CEO; John Quaid, CFO; and other members of the executive team.

We invite you to read the safe harbor statements on Slide 2. We will be making forward-looking statements today. Actual results may differ. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there as well as in our filings with the SEC. With that, I'll turn the call over to Maryann.

Maryann Mannen

Thanks, Kristina, and good morning, everyone. I want to take a moment to recognize Mike Hennigan's leadership as CEO of MPC over the last 4 years. Mike's record of accomplishment has been tremendously valuable. During his tenure, Mike delivered its transformative strategic priorities and returned a peer-leading $40 billion to shareholders. We're fortunate to have Mike as Executive Chairman of MPC's Board

Recommended For You

About MPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News