OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 2:36 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trip Taylor - Gilmartin Group
David Bailey - President & Chief Executive Officer
Fred Hite - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
Mike Matson - Needham
Dave Turkaly - Citizens JMP
Ravi Misra - Truist

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing-by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 OrthoPediatrics Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the conference over to Trip Taylor from Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments. Please go ahead.

Trip Taylor

Thank you for joining today's call. With me from the company are David Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company's remarks include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and the company's actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024.

During the call today, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are supplemental measures of performance. The company believes these measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating its operations period-over-period. For each non-GAAP financial measure referenced on this call, the company has included a reconciliation of

Recommended For You

About KIDS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KIDS

Trending Analysis

Trending News