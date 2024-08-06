Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 2:45 PM ETNovanta Inc. (NOVT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.24K Followers

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Nash - Corporate Finance Leader
Matthijs Glastra - Chair & CEO
Robert Buckley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities
Brian Drab - William Blair
Rob Mason - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dorvin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Novanta Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ray Nash, Corporate Finance Leader for Novanta. Please, go ahead.

Ray Nash

Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome to Novanta's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This is Ray Nash, Corporate Finance Leader for Novanta. With me on today's call is our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Matthijs Glastra; and our Chief Financial Officer, Robert Buckley.

If you've not received a copy of our earnings press release issued today, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.novanta.com. Please note, this call is being webcast live, and will be archived on our website shortly after the call.

Before we begin, we need to remind everyone of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that we've outlined in our earnings press release issued earlier today and also those in our SEC filings. We may make some comments today, both in our prepared remarks and in our responses to questions that may include forward-looking statements. These involve inherent assumptions with known and unknown risks and other factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from our

Recommended For You

About NOVT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOVT

Trending Analysis

Trending News