TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jaimie Stemen - Director, IR
Kevin Stein - President & CEO
Joel Reiss - Co-COO
Sarah Wynne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets
Ron Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
David Strauss - Barclays
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Jason Gursky - Citi
Ellen Page - Jefferies
Rocco Barbara - JPMorgan
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Gavin Parsons - UBS
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
Peter Arment - Baird
Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global
Bert Subin - Stifel

Operator

Welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 TransDigm Group Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will hand the call over to the Director of Investor Relations, Jaimie Stemen.

Jaimie Stemen

Thank you, and welcome to TransDigm's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Presenting on the call this morning are TransDigm's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Stein; Co-Chief Operating Officer, Joel Reiss; and Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Wynne. Also present for the call today is our Co-Chief Operating Officer, Mike Lisman. Please visit our website at transdigm.com to obtain a supplemental slide deck and call replay information.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that statements made during this call, which are not historical in fact, are forward-looking statements. For further information about important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest filings with the SEC available through the Investors section of our website or at sec.gov.

