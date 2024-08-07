Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) turned in a pretty good report, all things considered, for Q-2, 2024. It did so on a day when the world ended-market wise, so no one cared that it beat on the top and bottom lines. KOS, along with most of the upstream E&P class, has been battered by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune since peaking in the $8s last year.

This leaves the company trading at levels not seen since 2022, when many of the catalysts for the company were still fairly dim on the horizon. Flash forward to today and the main catalyst — Tortue Ahmeyim — is now just months away from shipping its first LNG cargo, making this current price a strong buy. I have covered KOS on several occasions, and readers are invited to review those older articles.

Analysts also rate the company as a buy, with targets between $5.00 and $10.00. The median is $8.00 and makes a strong case for adding or entering at current levels. Today as we open up for trading, the market appears headed for a bounce, but energy companies may not be participating in relation to the general market.

Let's unpack the Q-2 KOS report. As noted, catalysts are just around the corner for KOS, and we think at present levels the company is a strong buy.

General market conditions

I don't know of any market tougher to handicap than petroleum-based energy. I don't dabble in any other markets, so that may explain that sentiment. But, consider the number of moving pieces that go into an analysis of an upstream energy company, apart from its attributes. Here are a few to give you a sense of the challenge, listed in short-term impact-

Inventories. No question, they drive the futures market for commodities.

Geopolitics and explosions. Decisions by OPEC+ have an outsized impact on day-to-day trading. Any whiff that they are going to open the valve a hair can take $5-10.00 off Brent and WTI. Conversely, if you are looking for a “sugar-high” one-week move higher in commodities, there's nothing like a missile strike to instill fears of supply disruptions. The air comes out of this balloon pretty quickly, however, as energy infrastructure is seldom affected, so these moves are generally head fakes.

U.S. Production. We are our own worst enemies when it comes to running the business sustainably. It's not as bad as it used to be, where companies borrowed billions of dollars to fund drilling programs to sell production at a loss. In the last few years, sort of equivalent to a farmer taking a cornfield out of production after selling a crop at a loss, capital restraint has funded capex, repaired balance sheets, and provided for capital returns to investors. Drilling and Fracking technology threw prognosticators-including this one, a curve in 2023. Even as rig and frac spread counts dropped, production continued to rise-mostly in the Permian, from DUC withdrawals, longer horizontal legs and increased frac intensity. Indications from the most recent EIA-914 are that these phenomena have run their course, particularly as regards gas. Thank heavens!

Economic data-with last week's market sell-off and associated commodity weakness as an example.

Political outcomes. The market generally approves a Republican win in November to restore capitalist ideals to government. With the change in momentum to the Democrats since the advent of the Vice President's candidacy, the market is less sure of its former assumptions.

Ok, this was fun, and I am sure you understand that I could add another 20 items that might affect the day-to-day fortunes of crude and gas and the companies that rely upon them for revenue.

Q-2, 2024 and Guidance

Production for the quarter of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent was up 7% year-on-year, but towards the bottom end of their guidance range, reflecting the lower Jubilee production and the Winterfell startup delay. CapEx of $215 mm was lower than anticipated in the second quarter, largely due to the timing of accrued CapEx related to the GTA project.

Revenues of $450.9 mm were substantially higher YoY, reflecting improved output and higher shares of key West African projects in Ghana, Ten and Jubilee. Q-2 EBITDAX was $281 mm, free cash -$14 mm, LT debt $2.7 bn, and cash on hand of $173 mm.

Guidance

The startup of the first phase of the GTA project and the infill drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea to contribute towards their year-end production goal of around 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The increased production and lower capital should drive a meaningful free cash flow inflection in the business, with free cash flow of around $100 million to $150 million per quarter once everything is fully up and running. Free cash flow will be used initially to pay down debt. Once debt hits 1.5X EBITDA, the company expects to start shareholder returns and fund selective growth projects.

Segments

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 41,900 BOEPD net in the second quarter of 2024. Kosmos lifted four cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance. The ramp up in production at Jubilee has been slower than expected, primarily as a result of one producer well (J-69) under performing expectations and a temporary reduction in water injection. Future work on Jubilee will be driven by plans to conduct a new 4D seismic survey in early 2025. This survey, using enhanced seismic technology, will support the partnership in high grading the optimal drilling locations for the planned 2025/2026 drilling campaign. Following the J-69 well underperformance, Jubilee's production for the full year is expected to be around 90,000 BOPD gross. Andy Inglis, CEO, commented on the future prospects for Jubilee-

We've only produced a little over half of the 2P reserves in Jubilee over the last 14 years, so our focus along with the operator is on maximizing recovery and ensuring we drill the best wells first. As we've said in the past, we believe the ultimate recovery from Jubilee will be around one billion barrels of oil equivalent and the new 4D survey will be important to deliver that goal and maximize our capital efficiency.

The other major Ghanan project, TEN (20.4% working interest), production averaged approximately 19,300 BOPD gross for the second quarter, slightly above expectations.

GoM

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 11,700 BOEPD net (~83% oil) during the second quarter. The first two wells at Winterfell (25% working interest) were drilled and completed by April with startup occurring in early July, later than planned, impacting production in the quarter. The third development well was successfully drilled in the second quarter, encountering approximately 50 feet (ca. 15 m) of net oil pay, in line with expectations. First production from this well is expected by the end of this quarter. Gross production from the first phase of Winterfell is expected to be around 20,000 BOEPD when the initial three wells are online.

Enhanced imaging from recent ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic, calibrated with data from the first three Winterfell wells, gives Kosmos increased confidence in the recovery of approximately 100 million BOE gross in the first phase of the project (5 wells in total). It has greater visibility to additional upside potential in adjacent prospectively.

The Company’s production enhancement activities for 2024 concluded in July, with the completion of the Kodiak-3 well workover and startup of the Odd Job subsea pump project, both operated by Kosmos. Current production in the US Gulf of Mexico has increased to approximately 20,000 BOEPD, a 40% increase over the first quarter of the year.

An FID on the Tiberius project, (50% working interest and operator) continues to progress as a phased development, is expected later this year. Long lead items and a drilling rig have been secured to manage the development timeline and project costs. Kosmos plans to farm down to optimize its working interest to fit within the targeted 2025+ capital program. Estimated gross resource at Tiberius is approximately 100 million BOE.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 24,200 BOPD gross and 8,500 bopd net in the second quarter. Kosmos lifted 0.5 cargos from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter, in line with guidance.

As previously announced, the Noble Venturer rig was contracted to resume the infill and ILX drilling campaign and arrived at location in July. The rig has successfully completed drilling the first infill well in Block G with positive initial results. Post completion, they plan to drill the second infill well. Both wells are expected online in the fourth quarter, after which the rig is contracted to drill the Akeng Deep ILX prospect in Block S, with results expected around the end of the year.

Mauritania and Senegal

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-(GTA) project continues to make good progress with first LNG cargos this year, as noted in the slide above.

On Yakaar-Teranga in Senegal, Kosmos has completed the concept development work, which supports a cost competitive LNG/domestic gas project. Work will now transition towards finalizing the partnership to support advancement of the project.

Risks

The key risk for KOS is weak commodity pricing that is currently driven by a weakening economic narrative and inventories. This particularly true for gas, with the counter-balancing narrative of strong summer cooling demand, the arrival of new LNG demand, and perhaps poorly understood AI demand.

Your takeaway

KOS is trading at a low EV/EBITDA multiple, as are similar E&P companies, reflecting the dour mood investors have toward the upstream energy space.

That makes the current ebb flow in shares of KOS an excellent buying opportunity for future growth and eventual capital returns. At the upper end of the company's estimate for free cash once cargos of LNG start shipping from GTA the company should be generating $1.8-2.0 bn in EBITDA on an NTM basis run rate. To keep the multiple where it is now, shares should move at least toward the analysts' midpoint of $8.00. I think investors with the appropriate risk tolerance should consider if KOS fits in their portfolio.