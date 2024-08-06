felixmizioznikov

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reported earnings on July 30th that surprised the street to the upside, and its guidance for the rest of the year also impressed. Most notable were the 101,440 cars sold at retail and the unit gross profit metrics, which totaled $7,049/unit. That number is eye-opening not just in the total and absolute, but also in the relative and the components that comprise it.

CarvanCarvana Revenue and Gross Profit by Source (Carvana Q2 Quarterly Letter)

The used car business is not new. Some large, established players operate at scale at the local and national levels. CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN) are two good examples.

CarMax reported numbers in June. It sold 211,132 cars at retail during the quarter, more than double CVNA's volume. KMX differs from CVNA in several different ways. The most important in my mind is that their business model is built around buying cars directly from consumers and dealers rather than at auction, where Carvana is more active. CarMax bought 314,000 cars this past quarter, 279,000 directly from consumers and 35,000 from dealers. They do not disclose any cars bought at auction. This sourcing allows the company to avoid the competition inherent in auctions and the fees and costs associated with buying through that channel (fees to the auction house and transportation costs).

Carvana does not disclose the number of cars they acquire from various sources. They just say in their 10-K, that they acquire "used vehicle inventory directly from customers when they trade in or sell us their vehicles and through the large and liquid national used-car auction market."

Despite their scale and this structural advantage, KMX earned:

retail gross profit per unit of $2,347.

wholesale gross profit per unit of $1,064.

EPP (Extended Protection Plan) gross profit of $563 per retail unit.

The company also earned $696 per vehicle at CAF (CarMax Auto Finance).

The retail gross margin is almost on top of the recent average gross profit margin for a used car of $2,337, according to the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association, NADA). If you add back-end products like EPP and CAF, CarMax earned a $3,606 of margin per vehicle selling to consumers, less than 60% of CVNA's $6,171 per unit using retail gross profit and other.

AutoNation just reported on Aug 1. AutoNation buys directly from customers as part of trade-ins etc. They also have a crack at lease returns from their new car business. They bought 65,504 used units and earned gross profit per retail unit of $1,638, less than half Carvana's $3,421 gross profit at retail.

Back-end gross profit/unit for AutoNation was $2,556, comparable to CVNA, but AutoNation does not break out back-end/finance profits for new and used cars, which it sells in equal numbers. New cars trade at a higher price point and offer more room from spread on financing. Even assuming AN earned that $2,556 per used car financing, that along with retail gross profit adds up to $4,194 gross profit per used unit, still way below Carvana's $6,171.

Actual Example:

Carvana could argue that they have some sort of special sauce that allows them to earn more per vehicle, even though they buy a lot of cars at auction and have the associated costs with that. In fact, they do just that. They stated in their 10-K.

We use proprietary algorithms to determine which cars to bid on at auction and how much to bid. Our software sifts through over 100,000 vehicles per day and filters out vehicles with poor condition ratings or other unacceptable attributes, and can evaluate the tens of thousands of potential vehicle purchases that remain per day, creating a competitive advantage versus in-person sourcing methods generally used by traditional dealerships.

However, a look at Mannheim auction transactions and advertised prices on Carvana's website does not support that thesis.

Below are auction prices for two Nissan Altima's with about 32k miles. You can see they sold for $17,000 and $17,250 in late July.

Mannheim Auction Results for 2021 Nissan Altima 2.5s with 32k miles (Mannheim Auctions)

The same car is being offered on Carvana for $19,990, implying a spread of $2,750-$3,000. As I mentioned above, however, there are added costs when buying at auction. The auction house probably gets about $300/vehicle in fees. Carvana might not incur some of these fees if they buy a car through Adessa, the car auctioneer they acquired last year. But that would be moving money from one pocket to another and really shouldn't be considered used car retail gross profit in my opinion. Transportation, if it's local, is about $100, higher if the car has to move any significant distance. Lastly, reconditioning costs a minimum of about $500.

Adding that $900 of minimum costs and that $2,750-$3,000 spread the company makes on the auction price versus the sales price gets cut down to around $2,000 or less, right in the middle of AutoNation and CarMax.

2021 Nissan Altima 2.5s with 32k miles (Carvana)

A higher trending used car pricing environment is helpful to used car dealers (higher prices = more demand and higher potential for spread), but prices have been falling for most of the past year. There was a little bump in Q2, but nowhere near the scale of the drop in the months leading up to it. You can also see in the graphic below that the recent average sale price on CarGurus is $27,311, decently above Carvana's average, again theoretically offering less room for spread.

CarGurus Used Car Index ( CarGurus)

Moreover, the rule of thumb in the industry (supported by the NADA) is that used car dealers should turn their inventory twelve times per year (30 day hold period). Gross margin deteriorates after 30 days. Carvana is turns inventory nine times per year (45 day hold period). Given these inventory terms and the example above, how CVNA is getting over $3,400 of just retail spread is beyond me.

The Other Line:

The "other" gross profit line coming in above competitors is hard to reconcile as well. CVNA primarily originates auto financing through Bridgecrest Financial, which is owned by Ernie Garcia II, father of Carvana CEO and Chairman Ernie Garcia III. Carvana provided a nice summary of how it handles auto financing versus CarMax and other typical dealers below.

Carvana Auto Finance Roles vs CarMax and Industry (Carvana Shareholder Letter 2018)

The most important line in the table above is the bottom one. The only entity that owns car loans is CarMax Auto Finance, and even that is limited. That means that while Carvana does a lot to create the loan, it ends up selling the loan (through Bridgecrest) to other auto loan investors (often securitization markets).

Perhaps Bridgecrest gives CVNA a sweetheart deal, but one way or another, those car loans are bought by investors in highly efficient markets. They typically pay less than $1,000 per loan for origination of auto loans at Carvana's price point. Warranties/extended protection plans are also competitive products. Making much more of the $500 on one for a car priced less than $25,000 strikes me as very difficult.

Adding it All Up:

Put that all together, and it is a giant mystery to me how Carvana can possibly squeeze over $6,171 of gross profit per retail unit ($3,421+$2,750) when its average selling price is $23,768. That basically implies that they are able to buy a car at auction or directly from consumers for $15,000, pay all costs (auction fees, transport, and reconditioning), and then somehow collect close to $24,000. That's a 44% markup from its all-in cost.

The example I posted of a car near that price range shows Carvana isn't making that type of margin on their auction vehicles. Perhaps, they earn better spread on trade-ins from customers they're selling to and/or there is higher spread on more expensive cars that boosts overall margin to these elevated levels that CarMax and AutoNation aren't realizing. However, it's hard to believe the used car business is that inefficient anywhere at any price point, particularly for an entity turning inventory below industry standard.

Furthermore, no matter how Carvana sources cars, the argument that the company is better at buying cars and selling them is not revealing itself in high margins in its wholesale operation. $878 of wholesale gross profit per unit is actually lower than CarMax's $1,064. So if Carvana likely isn't better at buying cars at lower prices, it's only better at selling cars to retail clients at higher prices. Perhaps Carvana's model is so disruptive that people are willing to pay much above comparable vendors. Here's an example of that Nissan Altima with slightly higher miles than the one listed above, offered about the same price. More mileage, same price argues against Carvana getting a pricing premium.

2021 Nissan Altima 2.5s with 35k miles ( CarGurus)

In my experience, most retail shoppers are not total fools. There can't be that large a pool of customers who are willing to pay thousands of dollars more for a vehicle, no matter the gimmick of the retailer.

Something Doesn't Make Sense:

I'm not going to make any accusations here. I just don't understand how Carvana is making so much more money per vehicle on the front and back end than people who have been in the used car business for decades have seen anywhere, and more than large publicly traded competitors are managing. I haven't spoken with anyone at Carvana to explain the difference. I just find it hard to believe these gross profit margins exist or that they can endure.

The company has high SG&A cost per vehicle. I thought perhaps that is where they are classifying some expenses normally associated with buying and selling cars. To Carvana's credit, they break out SG&A expenses in their shareholder letter, and I don't see anything that should be in direct car expenses unless it's embedded in the "other" line, which the company said is comprised of "IT expenses, corporate occupancy, professional services, insurance, limited warranty, and title and registration". Other equaled $187 million this quarter. This line item has steadily grown almost every quarter and equaled about $1,844/vehicle this quarter. If you backed that amount out of $6,171, you would still have elevated gross profit per retail unit at about $4,325, but it would be closer to AutoNation's number. However, a lot of those costs embedded in "other" do sound like corporate rather than direct vehicle expenses.

Carvana SG&A Breakdown (Carvana Q2 Quarterly Letter)

The Bottom Line:

I'm not ready to call out a smoking gun yet. It's possible I smell smoke and there is no fire. Carvana's cash flow is improving as its volumes grow, and cash flow is very hard to fake.

That said, I still can't reconcile how it's outperforming the industry by such a wide margin. Carvana's reported gross profits per vehicle have been elevated for some time. Public market participants clearly believe these numbers and their sustainability. Maybe they're right. CVNA's market cap is over $16.5 billion on top of over $5 billion of net debt, while KMX only has a $12 billion market cap on $1.4 billion of net corporate debt and a long history of profitability over losses. You cannot and should not include KMX non-recourse debt as it is NON-RECOURSE and backed by auto loan collateral, not a CarMax guarantee.

I wouldn't outright short CVNA as that has shown it can be painful. That said, out of the money puts don't seem like a terrible idea. As the chart above shows, used car prices are declining, which should compress used car margins. One way or another, I don't see how Carvana maintains high gross profits.