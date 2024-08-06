sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earlier this year, I initiated coverage of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and assigned a buy rating to the stock. What I like about TransDigm is the company's exposure to OEM and aftermarket sales as well as exposure to commercial aircraft and defense markets. Additionally, the company has strong gross margins and a successful M&A track record. TransDigm reported third quarter earnings on Aug. 6 and that provides a good moment to review our rating on the stock and discuss earnings.

TransDigm Showing Strong Topline and Margin Growth

TransDigm

TransDigm revenues rose 17.3% during the quarter to $2.05 billion driven by sales growth in all segments. The commercial OEM segment saw sales growing 23% driven by commercial transport revenue growth of 26% and business jet and helicopter revenues up 18%. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 11%, driven by a 16% growth in passenger transport revenues offset by an 8% decline in freight revenues. With the softness in the market for freight, it's not odd to see that segment showing a decline as airlines are rightsizing fleets and in some instances, utilization is coming down as airlines are optimizing networks and block hours which reduces demand for spare parts. Business jet revenues were up 10%. Defense revenues were up 13% with growth in both segments, but with aftermarket sales growth outpacing defense OEM growth.

Cost of sales grew 15.5%, resulting in gross profit rising to $1.22 billion from $1.029 billion a year earlier, indicating margins increasing from 59% to 59.6%. Selling and administrative expenses grew 18.6%, driven by higher transaction relation expenses while amortization increased modestly, bringing the operating income to $934 million, which is 19.3% higher than a year ago. Operating margins for the quarter expanded from 44.9% to 45.7% while EBIT grew 28.4% to $602 million, indicating strong margin growth from 26.9% to 29.4% despite an 8.6% increase in interest expenses.

Earnings per share of $7.96 were $1.82 higher than last year and beat analyst estimates by $0.49 on a Non-GAAP basis while revenues were $40 million higher than expected. So, TransDigm had a solid quarter. As expected, defense sales growth moderated from 21% last quarter to 13% this quarter, but this is driven by a more challenging comp while commercial transportation sales growth accelerated.

TransDigm Increases Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook Once Again

TransDigm

For FY2024, the revenue outlook has increased by $160 million at the midpoint with $7.87 billion to $7.93 billion in revenues targeted, which reflects the strength in the commercial revenues. EBITDA is now targeted at $4.1 billion to $4.16 billion, marking an $85 million increase while adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $32.63-$33.42, indicating a $0.60 lift at the midpoint and narrowing the EPS guidance by $0.54 per share.

Since I started covering TransDigm, the company has increased its guidance by $225 million in sales and $145 million in EBITDA, which shows that there has been significant upside to the projections driven by market strength.

TransDigm Has A Very Manageable Debt Maturity Profile

TransDigm

While I believe that retiring debt is not a priority for TransDigm, we see that sequentially the debt dropped from $22.5 billion to $22 billion reflecting a $550 million repayment of some senior subordinate notes due 2027. That's not a huge reduction but a reduction nonetheless. The company also has no debt maturity until 2027, so any debt retirement they do at this point is nice. At the same time, while I believe that the company could choose to retire debt I do believe they will be more focused on deploying available cash in the M&A space.

TransDigm Stock Has Upside

The Aerospace Forum

There are some stocks that will never appear cheap and out of the 100-plus names in the aerospace, airline, and defense industries as well as related companies. TransDigm most definitely is one of the stocks that will often appear somewhat expensive trading ahead of earnings and at an elevated EV/EBITDA. However, I believe that in the case of TransDigm, there's a good reason. That reason is the M&A activity of the company. Companies that acquire a lot of companies tend to trade at elevated prices. So, I don't feel uncomfortable with the price of TransDigm stock. It certainly is not a cheap stock, but I believe the company has a 15% upside bringing the price target to $1,450 which is in line with the average price target for TransDigm by Wall Street analysts. I do have to note that our current estimates include modest increases to capex, free cash flow, and EBITDA in the range of 1%. However, since the 8K filing does not contain a cash flow statement and the 10Q filing is not available, yet we were unable to implement the most recent cash flow data for TransDigm.

Conclusion: TransDigm Stock Remains A Buy

Previously I saw around 8% upside for TransDigm stock, but we have raised our target from $1,411 to $1,451 and the recent pressure on the stock market also has increased the upside. As a result and with the most recent earnings in mind, I believe that the stock is attractive. It's certainly an expensive stock, but we do note that the upside has increased.