HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is one of those companies that will likely sell itself, or it will be acquired at some point. Meanwhile, management reported a decline in operating expenses that is likely to add considerable value to the company. As is the case with many companies I follow, there is an outperformance when it comes to well production. But the capital budget is not following suit. That may mean that the depreciation per unit charge will be declining in the future. In short, management is taking advantage of the production levels to optimize operations and increase company profitability. That should aid the stock price for some time.

As the last article noted, this company is looking a lot more traditional. That kind of traditional is the kind that makes a difference when management goes to sell the company. There are not a lot of premiums when an offer is made for companies. Therefore, it is important to maximize the stock price before any management begins the selling process. It looks like that idea may have occurred to management. It was clear in the earlier years of this company that management had some entirely unique ideas as to how to go about this. Now, I suspect, management understands the current market conditions much more so than was the case a while back.

Second Quarter Company Summary

The Howard County location may be the best location in the state of Texas, next to Reeves County. This is a part of the Midland Basin that has been attracting a lot of interest from larger companies. It is one of the more profitable areas because the wells produce a high percentage of oil and liquids.

HighPeak Energy Summary Of The Company Situation As Of The Second Quarter 2024 (HighPeak Energy Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Probably the single most significant improvement is that lease operating expense listed above. Many operators in Howard County report lease operating expenses that are close to natural gas operators, even though the wells produce mostly oil. It looks as though this company is about to join those operators because that lease operating cost is down a significant amount from what was reported in the past.

The margin reported has always been decent because the acreage is considered far above average. Therefore, the company could report a decent margin even with high lease operating expenses. Now, with lower operating costs, that margin will improve in the future.

The reduction in the debt ratio is something that the market has been demanding. The company has obliged by reducing debt while production is outperforming to raise the EBITDA part of the debt ratio calculation.

All of this combined likely means that profits will grow faster than production for now. For many investors, that means the growth story will continue with positive earnings comparisons that are important to the market.

Earnings

This is yet another company where income from operations improved. That is where the improvements noted before would show. But the derivative losses that decimated the first quarter net earnings comparison moderated quite a bit. This time around, it was the slightly higher interest expense that turned the per-share earnings comparison from slightly positive to slightly negative.

The lending trials of this company were well documented before, and it left the company with a less-than-ideal lending situation. However, the growth of EBITDA and the debt payments are likely to allow the company back into the banking world (along with suitable apologies and promises to respect the rules in the future).

In some ways, the way this management bulldozed its way to about 50,000 BOED production (roughly) made it far easier for management to now realize economies of scale. Now if only the banking world would regain the sensibilities it once had about that idea.

Updated Guidance

Even the updated guidance seems to be following the market and lending rules. The raised production guidance is due to outperformance of wells, rather than management announcing growth. Shareholder returns have been initiated (this part did not change). Costs are coming under control, so the market-demanded free cash flow is rising.

HighPeak Energy Revised Guidance (HighPeak Energy Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

At first, the limited capital budget resulted in a production decline because rapid growth meant that a relatively large percentage of the production was first year (rapid decline) production. Now that the company got past that situation, any little improvement is likely to result in unexpected production growth. As a result, production is now slowly heading back towards that 50,000 BOED where the company began the optimization process.

But the lower guidance for lease operating expense means that this time around when production gets to that 50,000 BOED, the company will be more profitable because the operating expenses will be lower. With the same capital budget responsible for slightly higher production, that should mean that the depreciation cost should decline as well.

All of this should combine to lower the corporate breakeven point over time.

Summary

This is that rare small company that managed to grab some prime acreage before the “big boys” got interested and pushed the price of the acreage way up. The net result was that this company was always going to be very profitable. But now, management appears to be bent upon maximizing the profitability potential of this acreage. That should increase the value of the company to investors, even if production does not grow as fast as it was before.

As was noted before, Jack Hightower, the CEO and Chairman of The Board, is a serial company starter. That kind of experience is critical for a small company like this one, as it minimizes the chances of failure dramatically compared to the average new company.

The work the company is doing to improve profitability and conform to stock market and debt market expectations is very likely to result in a much better stock price. This improves the eventual sales process that is likely envisioned by management.

A company like this I would usually consider holding as part of a basket of similar companies until management sells the company (or the story changes materially, which is unlikely). For me, the company remains a strong buy as I like the strategy changes that have been made as well as the company progress.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of commodity prices. Any severe and sustained commodity price downturn could change the company outlook.

In the event of a cyclical downturn, the Permian location is one of the lower cost locations in North America. That Howard County location is one of the lower cost locations of the Permian Basin. There is therefore an excellent chance that the industry would be suffering quite a bit before this company would feel stress in any cyclical downturn.

The periodic technology improvements that sweep the industry carry the danger that a future improvement could make another location lower cost. So far, that danger has been very minimal at the most. But low-cost basins have changed in the past. So, it is not out of the question.

The loss of the services of a person like Jack Hightower could be a critical loss to the company that would set it back in the future.