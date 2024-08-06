MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Horgan - Head, Investor Relations
Dee Choubey - Chief Executive Officer
Rick Correia - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum
Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities
Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company
Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MoneyLion's Q2 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sean Horgan, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Sean Horgan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are MoneyLion's CEO, Dee Choubey; and CFO, Rick Correia, to discuss our results. You can find the presentation accompanying our earnings press release on our Investor Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. Please note that any forward-looking statements made in this commentary are subject to our safe harbor statement, which can be found in our SEC filings and our earnings press release.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dee.

Dee Choubey

Thank you, Sean. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. MoneyLion delivered another strong quarter in Q2, achieving record revenue of $131 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million. This performance is the result of focused execution against the growth pillars we laid out at the beginning of the year, coupled with our offense with discipline approach. Together, this guides our strategic and tactical decision making as we march toward our ambitious goal of becoming the number one destination for financial decisions.

