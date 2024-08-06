ONEOK Inc (OKE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 4:03 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.25K Followers

ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Ziola - Vice President of Investor Relations
Pierce Norton - President, CEO & Director
Walter Hulse - CFO, Treasurer and Executive VP of Investor Relations
Sheridan Swords - EVP of Commercial Liquids and Natural Gas Gathering & Processing
Charles Kelley - Senior Vice President of Commercial Natural Gas Pipelines

Conference Call Participants

Spiro Dounis - Citi
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank
Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research
Michael Blum - Wells Fargo
Manav Gupta - UBS
Neal Dingmann - Truist
Neil Mehta - Bank of America
Craig Shere - Tuohy Bros
Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the ONEOK Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instrctions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Ziola, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ziola

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, and welcome to ONEOK's second quarter 2024 earnings call. We issued our earnings release and presentation after the markets closed yesterday, and those materials are on our website. After our prepared remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Statements made during this call that might include ONEOK's expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements and are covered by the safe harbor provision of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our SEC filings.

Just a reminder for Q&A, we

Recommended For You

About OKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKE

Trending Analysis

Trending News