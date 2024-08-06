spxChrome

The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can purchase as a way to earn a high level of current income without the need to sacrifice their equity exposure. As I have explained in several previous articles, it is very likely that inflation will be a permanent part of our lives from now on. In its most recent annual report, the Bank of International Settlements (the central bank for the world’s central banks) said that when a nation’s deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product is higher than its gross domestic product growth, then its sovereign bonds get weaker. This results in rising long-term interest rates due to the increasing risk of the debt, and ultimately to inflationary debt monetization as the interest expenses exceed the government’s ability to pay by taxing the private economy. The United States and many other developed countries have passed this point and given that there is no realistic way to reduce the deficits, inflation is likely to be a growing problem over the coming years. The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust invests in equity securities rather than fixed-income securities, and historically, equities have done a better job at protecting investors against inflation.

The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 7.10% yield right now, which is a level that most income investors would be reasonably happy with. However, it is a bit lower than many of its peers, as shown here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Equity-Covered-Call Funds 7.10% Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 9.05% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 5.95% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 8.58% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 7.30% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 10.06% Click to enlarge

We can clearly see that there are several funds employing a similar strategy of writing covered call options against their equity holdings that have a higher yield than the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust. This may prompt some income-focused investors to prefer other funds to this one to obtain higher yields. However, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust invests its assets globally, while the rest of these funds almost exclusively base their portfolios in the United States. It might be a good idea to invest globally if one is trying to obtain protection against inflation due to the benefits that can be derived from currency fluctuations. In addition, some of these funds may overwrite a higher percentage of their portfolios to generate higher income and thus reduce the potential for asset appreciation. Investors who are seeking inflation protection will want to retain at least some asset appreciation to offset the loss of currency value. Thus, yield may not be everything here, depending on your goals.

As regular readers may remember, we previously discussed the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in late February of this year. The domestic and international equity markets since that time have been remarkably strong, the disappointing performance of the past two or three days notwithstanding. As this fund invests its assets primarily in equities, we can expect it to have delivered a reasonably strong performance as well.

This assumption is correct, as shares of the fund have appreciated by 4.00% since our last discussion about it:

This performance will probably be fairly attractive to any investor, especially since the fund’s share price actually outperformed the MSCI World Index (URTH) over the past five months or so. We do, however, note that the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. This is most likely not a problem for most investors who would be interested in this fund, though, because anyone buying a covered call fund expects a certain amount of underperformance in a bull market. Most income investors are willing to sacrifice a certain amount of capital gains in exchange for a higher yield.

Investors in the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust actually did better than the price chart alone suggests, however. As I explained in my previous article on this fund:

It is important to keep in mind that the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed-end fund and as such it has somewhat different characteristics than index funds, exchange-traded funds, or similar assets. A closed-end fund typically aims to maintain a relatively stable portfolio size while paying out all of its investment profits to shareholders. This tends to result in the share price remaining relatively stable over the long term but with substantially higher yields than most other things on the market. As such, it is necessary to include the distributions in any performance analysis because they can have a substantial impact on the actual return that the fund’s shareholders receive.

When we include the distributions paid by the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust over the period stretching from February 23, 2024, until today, we get this alternative chart:

This is both very intriguing and encouraging for any potential investor in this fund. Basically, we can rapidly see that this fund has managed to outperform the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI World Index on a total return basis since the prior article’s publication date. Thus, in this case, it does not appear that we have to sacrifice return at all to get a higher yield. The fund’s investors will receive a portion of their returns in a form other than capital appreciation. But overall, it results in them having more money than they would have if their initial investment had been put into an S&P 500 Index fund instead.

It will not be the case that the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust will beat the S&P 500 Index during every possible time. In addition, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Thus, we must look at the fund’s portfolio and positioning today to make a reasonable guess about where it will be in the future. We have a more recent financial report than the one that was available to us back in February to assist us in this endeavor, so this article will devote a great deal of attention to that particular report.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and current gains. This objective works pretty well with the fund’s investment strategy, which is explained in great detail on the website:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S. (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Fund management, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets outside of the U.S.). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund generally intends to write covered put and call options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions.

The first thing that we note here is that the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust aims to invest in a portfolio that consists primarily of dividend-paying common equity securities. It has at least 40% of the market value of its portfolio being invested in securities of foreign issuers. The fund does not appear to be meeting that criterion right now, although it is fairly close. We can see this by looking at the fund’s geographic weighting:

The strategy description requires that no more than 60% of the fund’s assets be invested in the common equities of companies domiciled in the United States. The fund is currently at 61.69%, so it is slightly above that limit. However, the MSCI World Index currently has a 71.63% weighting to the United States, so this fund is more internationally diversified than the global index. In fact, the MSCI All-Countries World Index (ACWI), which is much more diversified than the MSCI World Index, has a 64.42% weighting to the United States. Thus, the fund’s international diversification seems to compare very well with the indices that most analysts would use as a proxy for the world equity markets.

However, it is worth pointing out that the fund’s international diversification appears to have decreased since we last discussed it. As regular readers might remember, this has long been one of the better funds (from a large American fund manager) in terms of international diversification. Its exposure to the United States has been better than the MSCI global indices for quite some time. It has been getting worse for a while, though, which we can see here:

Date U.S. Weighting October 31, 2023 54.65% January 31, 2024 58.03% June 28, 2024 61.69% Click to enlarge

Global funds such as this one are sometimes used by American investors who are looking to reduce their portfolio’s exposure to their home country. There are many good reasons to do this, including a desire to reduce their risk of economic or political problems at home and gain the ability to take advantage of investment opportunities abroad. The fact that this fund has been increasing its exposure to the United States is therefore something that we do not wish to see.

One possible reason for this is that the equity market in the United States has outperformed that of the rest of the world over the past year. This chart shows the one-year price performance of the S&P 500 Index, the MSCI World Index, and the MSCI All-Countries World Index excluding the United States (ACWX):

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the S&P 500 Index, which tracks American large-cap stocks, outperformed the MSCI World Index over the past year. The worst performer of all was the MSCI All-Countries World Index excluding the United States. The only logical conclusion from this is that the American equity indices outperformed the rest of the world’s equity markets over the past year. Thus, if the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust had simply held on to the securities that it owned a year ago (a “buy and hold” strategy), then the American allocation would gradually increase over time. This is precisely what we see happening over the period.

With that said, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust had an annual turnover of 46.00% in 2023. This suggests that the fund is not following a “buy and hold” strategy, and it is instead conducting a certain amount of trading activity to either rebalance the portfolio or simply generate some capital gains to pay out to the shareholders. The fund’s annual turnover is a bit higher than its peers:

Fund Name Annual Turnover BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 46.00% Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund 102.00% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund 25.00% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund 63.00% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund 26.00% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund 106.00% Click to enlarge

The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a higher turnover rate than two of its immediate peer funds. This tells us that those two funds are following a strategy that is much closer to “buy-and-hold” than the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust. By itself, this is probably not all that important because returns matter much more than turnover does. However, the fact that this fund’s turnover is higher than what a “buy-and-hold” fund or an index fund would have means that its returns may have a vastly different profile than the market. As such, the fact that the fund’s American allocation is increasing could be a conscious choice for the fund’s managers and is not necessarily caused by simple asset appreciation.

The strategy description for this fund that is found on the website explicitly states that it primarily invests in dividend-paying common stocks. A look at the largest positions in this fund reveals that this is, in fact, the case. Here are the largest positions as of the time of writing:

All of these stocks pay a dividend, although the yield on some of them is not especially high. Here are the yields of these securities as of the time of writing:

Company Name Current Dividend Yield Microsoft (MSFT) 0.73% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 1.45% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) 1.07% Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.77% Apple (AAPL) 0.45% AstraZeneca (AZN) 1.82% Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) 3.14% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 1.42% Relx PLC (RELX) 1.67% Union Pacific (UNP) 2.23% Click to enlarge

As of the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF Trust (SPY) has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 1.28%. This is frequently used to provide a basic figure for the yield of the S&P 500 Index, even though the yield of the index is slightly higher. As such, we can see that three of the ten companies on this list have a yield that is lower than the American large-cap index.

The MSCI World Index has a 1.58% yield right now, so that means that five of the ten stocks in the fund’s largest holdings list are yielding less than the index. This is not what most income-focused investors would like to see. However, the premiums that the fund receives when it sells a covered call act as a sort of synthetic dividend that results in this fund actually earning more cash income from these stocks than their yield suggests. Furthermore, the fund’s strategy description from the website only states that it invests in stocks that pay a dividend, so the fund is technically fulfilling its mandate here.

There have only been two significant changes since the last time that we discussed this fund. These are that Otis Worldwide (OTIS) and Sanofi (SNY) were both removed from their former positions among the largest holdings in the fund. In their place, we have Texas Instruments and UnitedHealth Group. The removal of an elevator manufacturer was probably not a bad choice given the challenges in the commercial real estate market right now. The pharmaceutical company was replaced by a health insurer, so that most likely does not alter the portfolio too much. However, one thing to consider is that Sanofi is a French company, so this was the replacement of a French company with an American one. That may have contributed to the growth of the fund’s domestic stock exposure, which we have already discussed as being a net negative for most of us.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is to provide its investors with current income and current gains. As is the case with all closed-end funds, it primarily does this by distributing the income and profits that it earns from its investment strategy. In the case of this fund, it is a regular monthly distribution of $0.0630 per share ($0.756 per share annually). This gives the fund a 7.10% distribution yield at the current price, which is a bit lower than some of its peers, but is not really too bad for a fund that primarily invests in equities.

Unfortunately, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has not been especially consistent regarding its distribution, as clearly shown here:

As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

This is most certainly not what we want to see, especially considering the high level of inflation that we have all been suffering from over the past few years. After all, this inflation has made the cost of anything that we want to buy ever more expensive so if our income remains the same then it is likely to feel as though we are getting poorer and poorer with the passage of time. The fact that this fund’s distribution has been declining makes this problem even worse because the purchasing power decline accelerates more rapidly than inflation alone would cause. As such, this distribution history might prove to be a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios.

The most important thing for our purposes today is the fund’s ability to sustain its distribution going forward, so let us take a look at that.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. Admittedly, this report is seven months old at present, and most of us would appreciate having more recent data. However, this is the most current report available to us, and it is newer than what we had available the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work pretty well to use for financial updates.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2024, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust received $21,170,712 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. Interestingly, this fund earned nothing in interest during the period. When we include some income that it got from other sources and subtract the amount that it paid in foreign withholding taxes, the fund reported a total investment income of $20,115,135 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $13,670,798 for the period. This was not sufficient to cover the $47,065,228 that the fund paid out in distributions during the year.

Fortunately, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2024, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust reported net realized losses of $3,531,179, but these were more than offset by $86,840,574 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net asset value increased by $38,025,302 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. Thus, the fund technically managed to cover its distribution fully with some excess returns left over.

It also appears that the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has managed to cover all the distributions that it has paid out year-to-date. As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 2.71% since the start of 2024:

This tells us that the fund’s investment income and gains to date have exceeded its expenses and distributions that have been paid out. As such, we probably do not need to worry about the fund’s distributions too much right now.

With that said, there is only a 2.71% margin of error right now, so if the current market sell-off gets any deeper, then this fund might find itself over-distributing. Thus, we should probably keep an eye on the fund’s net asset value until the market stabilizes.

Valuation

Shares of the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust are currently trading at a 14.92% discount to net asset value. This is a better price than the 12.60% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current price appears to represent a fairly reasonable entry point for this fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust offers a rather interesting proposition to investors right now. It invests in securities from all over the world, which should allow it to provide a certain amount of diversification for most portfolios. However, it has been showing marked signs of deterioration in this area as its domestic stock weighting is increasing. In addition, covered call strategies usually outperform in bear markets, so if the current market sell-off continues, then this fund might do a bit better than an index fund. The fund also invests almost exclusively in dividend-paying companies, which tend to have more stable cash flows than companies that do not pay a dividend. That could also be appealing right now, given the fears of a weakening economy.

Finally, BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust appears to be covering its distribution and is trading at a very attractive valuation. The real risk here, though, is that it will not be completely spared in a declining market, and both buyers of the fund today and the fund’s portfolio itself could suffer near-term losses.