Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 4:33 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.25K Followers

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Graham Stanley - VP, IR & Strategic Financial Project Officer
Stanley Bergman - Chairman & CEO
Ronald South - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Block - Stifel
Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
John Stansel - JPMorgan
Dane Reinhardt - Baird

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Henry Schein's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Graham Stanley, Henry Schein's Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer. Please go ahead, Graham.

Graham Stanley

Thank you, operator, and my thanks to each of you for joining us to discuss Henry Schein's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. With me on today's call are Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein; and Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to state that certain comments made during this call include information that is forward-looking. Risks and uncertainties involved in the Company's business may affect the matters referred to in forward-looking statements and the Company's performance may materially differ from those expressed in or indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in Henry Schein's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and included in the Risk Factors section of those filings. In addition, all comments about the markets we serve, including end market growth rates and market share, are based upon the Company's internal analyses and estimates.

Today's remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. We believe the non-GAAP

Recommended For You

About HSIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News