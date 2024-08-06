The Good Brigade

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) when I wrote about it in November 2023, as I expected, growth to be well-supported by its strong backlog and volume, which saw improvement due to the increase in single-family starts. Since then, IBP has done way better than I had modeled, with share prices now trading at ~$200 (from a peak of $281) vs. my previous price target of ~$185. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I am downgrading from buy to hold, as the current valuation has already priced in the near-term upside.

Review

IBP reported earnings last week, showing revenue growth of 7% (reported) and organic growth of 5%, driving total revenue to ~$740 million. Organically, total new residential sales grew 7%, driven by single-family new residential organic sales growth of 8% and multifamily organic sales growth of 5%, but offset by commercial organic sales decline of 5%. Adj EBITDA margin (management defined) was up 80bps from 17.7% in 2Q23 to 18.5% in 2Q24, and this improvement drove adj EPS growth of 15.6% to $3.02.

To forecast IBP’s growth, the best available data to track is housing starts, as almost every new home needs an insulation system. Notably, it is a good leading indicator because IBP’s growth tends to lag behind housing starts data as insulation is typically at the later part of the entire building process. The recent housing starts trend bodes very well for IBP and supports a bullish outlook for it, as it seemed to have moved past the trough in March this year. My belief is that housing starts will continue to grow from here as building permits, a leading indicator for housing starts, have seen growth, and some states even saw accelerating growth. This is also in line with the NAR's (National Association of Realtors) forecast that housing will start to grow by 1.2% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025. The inflection of new single-family sales from -2.2% in 1Q24 to 9.5% in 2Q25 is perhaps the most compelling evidence that IBP is tracking well against the housing starts data.

Yes, we feel very good about the inflection in single-family, quite frankly. The trend continues to improve throughout the quarter, and into the second quarter, particularly with the production builders. As we previously stated, it's our belief that the vast majority of growth in single-family will come this year from production builders. And we're definitely seeing that in our overall revenue with production builders. 2Q24 call

One aspect to be concerned about that could drag down overall growth is that multifamily volume growth has been strong for a while now due to pulled-forward demand (management noted 1Q24 average volume of 430 was above historical trend, and I have also discussed this in my previous update). As demand normalizes, it is likely to result in a y/y growth headwind for IBP. While true, I am not too worried at the moment since this is a smaller part of IBP’s business (a mid-teen percentage of total revenue). Single-family construction is by far the most important driver for IBP, as it is 60% of IBP’s business. The expected upcoming cut in interest rates will drive down mortgage rates, which should drive up demand for single-family homes (pushing for more new home starts). On top of improving organic volumes, IBP should also benefit from regulatory tailwinds, in that new constructions of HUD and USDA-financed housing need to achieve better energy efficiency standards. Hence, I remain positive about the growth outlook for IBP.

That said, because of the growing mix of single-family home sales, IBP is likely to see gross margin compression. Multifamily has a higher gross margin, as seen from the gross margin expanding from 29% in 1Q22 to 35% in 2Q24 when the new multifamily sales mix went from a high-teens percentage in 2Q24. Historically, gross margins have trended in the low-30 percentage range, and assuming the mix of new multifamily reverts, I would expect gross margins to move downward. However, pricing could stay elevated for a while as the supply environment (for builders) remains competitive, and that should give IBP justification to sustain elevated prices. Hence, my sense is that the gross margin is not likely to touch the low end of the historical range but probably trend in the 32–33% range (below the current peak but above the prior trough).

One other good thing for shareholders is that IBP has bought back $46 million worth of shares in 2Q24, which is the most in 2 years. With an improving fundamental outlook, I see potential for more buybacks.

Valuation already priced in near-term upside

For IBP’s topline growth outlook, I am fairly confident that it will be robust given the outlook for single-home housing starts, 1H24 performance, and a potential interest rate cut in 2H24. Assuming a similar sequential growth improvement from 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 for the rest of the year, I assumed IBP to grow ~7.5% y/y in FY24. As housing starts are expected to see better growth in FY25, I forecast IBP to see growth acceleration in FY25.

Regarding margins, I am staying on the conservative side of things as I want to monitor how the gross margin will perform. If gross margin can sustain itself at closer to mid-30%, I would revise my view that adj. earnings margin can improve (because of volume growth that drives incremental margin). For now, I am assuming the negative impact of gross margin compression is offset by any improvements from operating leverage at the EBIT level. Hence, with the strength in topline growth offset by a rather muted margin outlook, I don’t see a strong reason for the market to push valuation multiples upward. I model IBP to continue trading at the current 19x forward PE (above historical average because the growth outlook is robust, but below the high end of its trading range (21.5x) because of the muted margin expectation).

Altogether, my model points out to me that the market has already priced in the near-term upside for the stock, and as such, I am revising my rating from buy to hold.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating. While I believe that the growth trajectory remains positive, supported by improving housing market conditions and favorable regulatory tailwinds, I believe the recent share price has pushed the stock's valuation to levels that made the upside no longer attractive. As such, I am downgrading my rating on IBP from buy to hold.