USA Compression Partners, LP Common Units (USAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

USA Compression Partners, LP Common Units (NYSE:USAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Porter - Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Eric Long - President and Chief Executive Officer
Eric Scheller - Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Rollyson - Raymond James
Selman Akyol - Stifel
Brian DiRubbio - Baird
Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to USA Compression Partners Second Quarter '24 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of management's prepared remarks, the call will be open for Q&A. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded today, August 6, 2024.

I now would like to turn the call over to Chris Porter, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Christopher Porter

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This morning, we released our operational and financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. You can find a copy of our earnings release as well as recording of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at usacompression.com.

During this call, our management will reference certain non-GAAP measures. You will find definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in our earnings release. As a reminder, our conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and include projections and expectations regarding our future performance and other forward-looking matters.

Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Please review the risk factors included in this morning's earnings release and in our other public filings. Please note that information provided on this call speaks only to management's views as of today, August 6, 2024, and may no longer be accurate at the time of

