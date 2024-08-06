Westlake Corporation (WLK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 5:26 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.27K Followers

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johnathan Zoeller - VP and Treasurer
Albert Chao - Executive Chairman
Jean-Marc Gilson - President and CEO
Steve Bender - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Bhavesh Lodaya - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Sison - Wells Fargo
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research, LLC
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc
Josh Spector - UBS
Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global Advisors
Mike Leithead - Barclays
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
Turner Hinrichs - Morgan Stanley
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Stephen Byrne - Bank of America Securities
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, you will be invited to participate in the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, August 6, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Johnathan Zoeller, Westlake's Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.

Johnathan Zoeller

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Westlake Corporation conference call to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. I am joined today by, Albert Chao, our Executive Chairman; Jean-Marc Gilson, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and other members of our management team. During the call, we will refer to our two reporting segments, Performance and Essential Materials , which we refer to as PEM or materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products, which we refer to as HIP or products. Today's conference call will begin with Albert and Jean-Marc, who will open with a few comments regarding Westlake's performance. Steve will then discuss our financial and operating

Recommended For You

About WLK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WLK

Trending Analysis

Trending News